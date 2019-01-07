Most trending smartphones of last week: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy A8s, Nova 4, Poco F1 and more

The fever of last week in terms of devices and gadgets hardly seem to get faded. As of now, even their craze seems to be alluring more and more users. While talking such things, many factors come into consideration. Out of many, the prime reason is the features of these products.

Some of the devices which were much before launched back in 2018 have surprisingly still been holding up the market. While some are new entries. To summarize in short, we have added all these devices in our much-awaited list below which several users have been following for a very long time. After visiting the index, you can proudly refer it as the best collection of top trending smartphones.

These handsets feature a dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones, powerful display resolution, great waterproof resistance, and a well-optimized software.

There are more features which can prove to be worth investing in the devices. While some devices which are yet to be launched in India come laden with amazing features as well.

You can have the Honor View 20 which features Sony's IMX586 CMOS 48MP sensor, offering you a DSLR like an experience. Even its front camera sports a whopping resolution of 25 MP. There are more new attributes which can be found in such devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy A8s Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Huawei nova 4 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2310 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.1.

Dual SIM

48MP/ 20MP rear camera + secondary 16MP + 2MP depth of field camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Play Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor

3GB / 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Huawei honor view 20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 6s Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery