Most trending smartphones of last week: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy A8s, Nova 4, Poco F1 and more

The fever of last week in terms of devices and gadgets hardly seem to get faded. As of now, even their craze seems to be alluring more and more users. While talking such things, many factors come into consideration. Out of many, the prime reason is the features of these products.
Some of the devices which were much before launched back in 2018 have surprisingly still been holding up the market. While some are new entries. To summarize in short, we have added all these devices in our much-awaited list below which several users have been following for a very long time. After visiting the index, you can proudly refer it as the best collection of top trending smartphones.
These handsets feature a dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones, powerful display resolution, great waterproof resistance, and a well-optimized software.
There are more features which can prove to be worth investing in the devices. While some devices which are yet to be launched in India come laden with amazing features as well.
You can have the Honor View 20 which features Sony's IMX586 CMOS 48MP sensor, offering you a DSLR like an experience. Even its front camera sports a whopping resolution of 25 MP. There are more new attributes which can be found in such devices.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A8s
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei nova 4
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2310 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.1.
- Dual SIM
- 48MP/ 20MP rear camera + secondary 16MP + 2MP depth of field camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Play
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Poco F1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Huawei honor view 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6s
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery