Most trending smartphones of last week: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M20, Galaxy S10+,Huawei Y9 and more

Last week's impact in terms of most trending devices hardly seems to get faded away. In the previous week, consumers had seen few newly launched devices. At the same time, they were amazed to find a few previously launched devices in the last week.
The interlinking aspect which puts them in trending category is the features they dwell with. Obviously features present on board the new devices take a slighter leap, making users to go gaga over.
The trending phones of last week come with a massive battery configuration with additional support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support for fast charging and support up to bigger 48MP to offer higher detailed images. In terms of display, the devices have greatly got updated by the makers.
While few sports an FHD+ FullView display, whereas Galaxy M10 and M20 from Samsung looks quite more attractive due to their infinity- V and U display. These handsets also come with well-optimized software which offers snappy and lag-free multitasking. There are even more amazing set of features which you can find in details by taking a look at the listing below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Samsung Galaxy M20
- 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 23MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- Octa-core cpu
- 1 TB, 12 GB RAM / 512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
- Octa-core
- 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 13 MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Huawei Y9 (2019)
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- 512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- a 6.22-inch TFT display having a screen resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels and a density of 270 PPI
- octa-core Cortex A53 runs at a speed of 1.6GHz
- a 13MP + 5MP lenses rear camera
- inbuilt storage of 16GB
- a 13MP + 5MP lenses front camera
- a Li-ion battery that holds a capacity of 3,400mAh
Poco F1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery