Most trending smartphones of last week: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M20, Galaxy S10+,Huawei Y9 and more

Last week's impact in terms of most trending devices hardly seems to get faded away. In the previous week, consumers had seen few newly launched devices. At the same time, they were amazed to find a few previously launched devices in the last week.

The interlinking aspect which puts them in trending category is the features they dwell with. Obviously features present on board the new devices take a slighter leap, making users to go gaga over.

The trending phones of last week come with a massive battery configuration with additional support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support for fast charging and support up to bigger 48MP to offer higher detailed images. In terms of display, the devices have greatly got updated by the makers.

While few sports an FHD+ FullView display, whereas Galaxy M10 and M20 from Samsung looks quite more attractive due to their infinity- V and U display. These handsets also come with well-optimized software which offers snappy and lag-free multitasking. There are even more amazing set of features which you can find in details by taking a look at the listing below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs

6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

23MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10+ Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core cpu

1 TB, 12 GB RAM / 512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs

6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

Octa-core

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP + 5MP rear camera

13 MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Huawei Y9 (2019) Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs

6.1 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

8MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M10 Key Specs

a 6.22-inch TFT display having a screen resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels and a density of 270 PPI

octa-core Cortex A53 runs at a speed of 1.6GHz

a 13MP + 5MP lenses rear camera

inbuilt storage of 16GB

a 13MP + 5MP lenses front camera

a Li-ion battery that holds a capacity of 3,400mAh Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery