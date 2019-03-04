TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Most trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy S10+, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo iQOO and more
The last week was quite impressive due to some launches of smartphones. These handsets are feature packed and will offer you the best user experience. These trending phones have been displayed in the form of a listing below. Have a look at it. Also, these devices come with some other valuable offers that you can discover on a couple of E-commerce platforms.
Some of them come with Fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share function which will replenish your battery in quicker time. You can find few foldable handsets which offer 2 in 1 facility with which you can use the phones either as a tablet or as a device.
Talking about the displays, a few of them comes with the world´s first 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display that will offer really an immersive and engrossing viewing experience. Some of the known handsets that you can find below are Samsung Galaxy S10+, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Huawei Mate X, Vivo iQOO and few more.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Best Price of Galaxy S10 plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4
Vivo iQOO
Best Price of Vivo iQOO
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 12MP secondary camera+ 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery with 44W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Quad Rear Camera
- 10MP + TOF Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 5000 MAh Battery
Huawei Mate X
Best Price of Huawei Mate X
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual Speakers
- 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Fold
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP +16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel + secondary 8MP camera
- 10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,380mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1
Best Price of Sony Xperia 1
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch 4K HDR Triluminos LCD Display
- Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4