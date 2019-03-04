Most trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy S10+, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo iQOO and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

The last week was quite impressive due to some launches of smartphones. These handsets are feature packed and will offer you the best user experience. These trending phones have been displayed in the form of a listing below. Have a look at it. Also, these devices come with some other valuable offers that you can discover on a couple of E-commerce platforms.

Some of them come with Fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share function which will replenish your battery in quicker time. You can find few foldable handsets which offer 2 in 1 facility with which you can use the phones either as a tablet or as a device.

Talking about the displays, a few of them comes with the world´s first 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display that will offer really an immersive and engrossing viewing experience. Some of the known handsets that you can find below are Samsung Galaxy S10+, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Huawei Mate X, Vivo iQOO and few more.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Vivo iQOO

Key Specs

6.41-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

12GB RAM with 256GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 12MP secondary camera+ 2MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery with 44W fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Quad Rear Camera

10MP + TOF Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

5000 MAh Battery Huawei Mate X

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual Speakers

5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy Fold

Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP +16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel + secondary 8MP camera

10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,380mAh battery Sony Xperia 1

Key Specs

6.5 Inch 4K HDR Triluminos LCD Display

Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

Dual SIM

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

3300 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4