Most trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Mate 20 Pro, Galaxy A7 (2018), Poco F1 and

In the last week, users have already seen a device from Xiaomi called Mi Mix 3 that houses some premium features. The handset comes with the biggest improvement in camera department. This device is getting huge attention of users and as a result it looks trending even in this week.
While, you have the Poco F1 which surprisingly still gives close edge to other devices. There are couple more handsets which are also popular and have been receiving raves by the consumers due to their amazing features.
We have shared a list of these devices below. Going as per the list, you can have the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) which houses triple rear camera with great features, and front snapper with features like selfie focus and pro lighting mode- which make your selfies shine even in low light regions.
It offers powerful sound system, Samsung Pay function, and plenty more. Then you have the Honor 8X which offers very high screen to body ratio, making your display look immersive. It also offers micro USB charging that makes your battery replenished in quick time. Similarly, like these two phones there are some more mobiles which too render the finest attribute.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra Wide camera and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and5MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Black Shark Helo
- 6.01-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 100% NTSC color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Joy UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Xiaomi Poco F1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei Honor 8X
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 X
- 7.2-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.7:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256 GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery