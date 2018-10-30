Most trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Mate 20 Pro, Galaxy A7 (2018), Poco F1 and

In the last week, users have already seen a device from Xiaomi called Mi Mix 3 that houses some premium features. The handset comes with the biggest improvement in camera department. This device is getting huge attention of users and as a result it looks trending even in this week.

While, you have the Poco F1 which surprisingly still gives close edge to other devices. There are couple more handsets which are also popular and have been receiving raves by the consumers due to their amazing features.

We have shared a list of these devices below. Going as per the list, you can have the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) which houses triple rear camera with great features, and front snapper with features like selfie focus and pro lighting mode- which make your selfies shine even in low light regions.

It offers powerful sound system, Samsung Pay function, and plenty more. Then you have the Honor 8X which offers very high screen to body ratio, making your display look immersive. It also offers micro USB charging that makes your battery replenished in quick time. Similarly, like these two phones there are some more mobiles which too render the finest attribute.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra Wide camera and 8MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and5MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Black Shark Helo Key Specs

6.01-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 100% NTSC color gamut, 430 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Joy UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Xiaomi Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Huawei Honor 8X Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 20 X Key Specs

7.2-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.7:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256 GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 8MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3000 MAh Battery