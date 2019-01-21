Most Trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7 Pro, Galaxy Fold, Huawei Y9 and more

In the last week, you were quite familiar with plenty of new and old devices including some gadgets. Talking about newer entries, you have Galaxy Fold which sports two displays. Then you got to see Huawei Y9 which comes with FullView display and is turbocharged- offering seamless performance.

Also, it is quite remarkable to see a few older devices in the form of POCO F1, Galaxy A7(2018) and more, still making up the list. It won't be surprising to add that these handsets hold strong likings from some users. Below, you will find a list of these trending smartphones. You can go through for details.

Few of these devices come up with at least triple rear camera set up which offers an unparallel level of photography. Some of the handsets come with a loudspeaker built-in and supported with a three.5mm jack for headphones. It has added a further function of Dolby Atmos sound and lively noise cancellation with a devoted mic.

A couple of devices from the list run a tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top of it. The most notable feature of this version is the app drawer, which was long-awaited on MIUI. Even, there are some new and amazing features in a couple of newly launched devices that you can draw a conclusion from the listing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

Octa-core

microSD, up to 256 GB

64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

48 MP + 5 MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Huawei Y9 (2019) Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery Huawei Nova 4 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2310 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.1.

Dual SIM

48MP / 20MP rear camera and secondary 16MP and 2MP depth of field camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A8s Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Specs

7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core

microSD, up to 512 GB

512 GB, 8 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery