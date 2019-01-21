Most Trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7 Pro, Galaxy Fold, Huawei Y9 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the last week, you were quite familiar with plenty of new and old devices including some gadgets. Talking about newer entries, you have Galaxy Fold which sports two displays. Then you got to see Huawei Y9 which comes with FullView display and is turbocharged- offering seamless performance.
Also, it is quite remarkable to see a few older devices in the form of POCO F1, Galaxy A7(2018) and more, still making up the list. It won't be surprising to add that these handsets hold strong likings from some users. Below, you will find a list of these trending smartphones. You can go through for details.
Few of these devices come up with at least triple rear camera set up which offers an unparallel level of photography. Some of the handsets come with a loudspeaker built-in and supported with a three.5mm jack for headphones. It has added a further function of Dolby Atmos sound and lively noise cancellation with a devoted mic.
A couple of devices from the list run a tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top of it. The most notable feature of this version is the app drawer, which was long-awaited on MIUI. Even, there are some new and amazing features in a couple of newly launched devices that you can draw a conclusion from the listing.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
- Octa-core
- microSD, up to 256 GB
- 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 5 MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Huawei Y9 (2019)
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Poco F1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei Nova 4
- 6.4-inch (2310 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.1.
- Dual SIM
- 48MP / 20MP rear camera and secondary 16MP and 2MP depth of field camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A8s
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Key Specs
- 7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- Octa-core
- microSD, up to 512 GB
- 512 GB, 8 GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery