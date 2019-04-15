Most trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A80, Huawei P30 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

In the last week, users had witnessed some newly launched devices along with few older ones. And these handsets have been seeking huge attention by the users, who are still in a mesmerizing situation to purchase them. We have shared a list of these devices below- you can go through one after another in details. The list is certainly a collection of the most trending smartphones.

These smartphones feature a modern and unique looking design. Some of them even feature a '3D Glass' design on the back giving- an attractive look and feel.

Some devices can sport up to triple rear camera setup, while a few features quad-camera setup along with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor- which collectively offers DSLR kind images. Some devices in the list feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

These handsets also come along with massive battery configuration and run the latest Android OS(Pie). There are some more features that you can find in these handsets, once you start following the list.