    Most trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A80, Huawei P30 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and more

    By
    |

    In the last week, users had witnessed some newly launched devices along with few older ones. And these handsets have been seeking huge attention by the users, who are still in a mesmerizing situation to purchase them. We have shared a list of these devices below- you can go through one after another in details. The list is certainly a collection of the most trending smartphones.

    Most trending smartphones of last week

     

    These smartphones feature a modern and unique looking design. Some of them even feature a '3D Glass' design on the back giving- an attractive look and feel.

    Some devices can sport up to triple rear camera setup, while a few features quad-camera setup along with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor- which collectively offers DSLR kind images. Some devices in the list feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

    These handsets also come along with massive battery configuration and run the latest Android OS(Pie). There are some more features that you can find in these handsets, once you start following the list.

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A80
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP front / rear cameras and 8MP rear camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A50
     

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • FM Radio
    • USB Type-C
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4200 MAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Huawei P30 Lite

    Best Price of Huawei P30 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • -Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Huawei P30

    Best Price of Huawei P30
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
    • 6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3650 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
