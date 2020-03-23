Just In
Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Nokia 8.3 5G, Galaxy A41, Realme 6 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra And
The smartphone industry has seen a whole lot of launches ever since we set our foot in the year 2018. Brands like Samsung, HMD Global, Xiaomi, Realme, and others have launched their new offerings for the masses. But, with the onset of coronavirus pandemic situation, the market saw limited launches. With the major technology events like the MWC canceled and keeping the safety of the public in the mind, brands canceled their on-ground launch events and streamed their events online.
We still got to see new devices entering the mobile market in India. A few of them come from popular companies and have some of them have been amongst the anticipated smartphones of this year. For instance, Samsung expanded its affordable Galaxy A series by adding a new member called the Galaxy A41.
The South Korean giant also added a new smartphone in its flagship Galaxy S20 series dubbed the Galaxy S10 Lite. If you have missed out on any of the latest arrivals, then you don't have to worry.
In this article, we are compiling a list of most trending of last week which ranges from the Nokia 8.3 to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Nokia 8.3 5G
Key Specs
- 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core withSnapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with miroSD
- Android 10
- Single / Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A41
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 25MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 6GB RAM
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 256GB 12GB RAM
- 64 MP + 64 MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 64MP + 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording
- 32MP (Pro Max) / 16MP (Pro) front camera
- 5020mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5020 mAh battery
Realme 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, 81.5% NTSC color gamut Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch / 12.9-inch (2020)
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- Octa-Core A12Z Bionic 7nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 8-core GPU and M12 motion coprocessor
- 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB variants
- iPadOS 13.4
- Rear Camera: Main wide Camera: 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, Secondary Ultra wide Angle: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter, Quad-LED True Tone flash,
- 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, f/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode
- Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash, SmartHDR
- Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio
- 4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
- Dimensions (11-inch): 247.6x 178.5x 5.9mm; Weight: 471g
- Dimensions (12.9-inch): 280.6x 214.9 x 5.9mm; Weight: 641g
- 11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery with Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music,
- 12.9-inch - 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
