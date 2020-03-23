Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Nokia 8.3 5G, Galaxy A41, Realme 6 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra And

We still got to see new devices entering the mobile market in India. A few of them come from popular companies and have some of them have been amongst the anticipated smartphones of this year. For instance, Samsung expanded its affordable Galaxy A series by adding a new member called the Galaxy A41.

The South Korean giant also added a new smartphone in its flagship Galaxy S20 series dubbed the Galaxy S10 Lite. If you have missed out on any of the latest arrivals, then you don't have to worry.

In this article, we are compiling a list of most trending of last week which ranges from the Nokia 8.3 to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Key Specs

6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core withSnapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with miroSD

Android 10

Single / Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A41

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

25MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

3500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

128GB 6GB RAM

128GB 8GB RAM

256GB 12GB RAM

64 MP + 64 MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

64MP + 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording

32MP (Pro Max) / 16MP (Pro) front camera

5020mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5020 mAh battery

Realme 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, 81.5% NTSC color gamut Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch / 12.9-inch (2020)

Key Specs

11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

Octa-Core A12Z Bionic 7nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 8-core GPU and M12 motion coprocessor

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB variants

iPadOS 13.4

Rear Camera: Main wide Camera: 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, Secondary Ultra wide Angle: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter, Quad-LED True Tone flash,

7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, f/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode

Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash, SmartHDR

Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio

4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Dimensions (11-inch): 247.6x 178.5x 5.9mm; Weight: 471g

Dimensions (12.9-inch): 280.6x 214.9 x 5.9mm; Weight: 641g

11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery with Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music,

12.9-inch - 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs