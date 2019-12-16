Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Xiaomi Redmi K30, Note 8, Nokia C1, Realme X50 And More

The list mostly comprises Xiaomi phones. To name one, you can go with the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G which comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Its prime aspect is a 64MP primary rear camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is another handset from Xiaomi you would love to have. The handset comes with the Helio G90T SoC, 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology, and multi-functional NFC that supports Google Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A50, can also be the perfect choice in terms of budget. Priced at Rs. 16,999, the phone comes with a Type-C fast charging feature and triple rear lens.

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

20 + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Bluetooth

4G VoLTE/WiFi

USB Type-C

4500mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 765G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

20 + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Bluetooth

4G VoLTE/WiFi

USB Type-C

4500mAh Battery

Nokia C1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition

Single / Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

3G

2500mAh removable battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with Huawei NM memory card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (mAh) battery

Realme X50

Key Specs

Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs