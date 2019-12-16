ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Xiaomi Redmi K30, Note 8, Nokia C1, Realme X50 And More

    Smartphones that arrived in the last week have been searched the most, even this week. Other than that, even earlier launched devices are making a surprise entry in this week, just because users find good to go with these devices. In case you want to go through some of these smartphones, take a look at our mentioned list.

    Most Trending Smartphones
     

    The list mostly comprises Xiaomi phones. To name one, you can go with the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G which comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Its prime aspect is a 64MP primary rear camera.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is another handset from Xiaomi you would love to have. The handset comes with the Helio G90T SoC, 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology, and multi-functional NFC that supports Google Pay.

    Samsung Galaxy A50, can also be the perfect choice in terms of budget. Priced at Rs. 16,999, the phone comes with a Type-C fast charging feature and triple rear lens.

    Xiaomi Redmi K30

    Xiaomi Redmi K30

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 20 + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • Bluetooth
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • USB Type-C
    • 4500mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 765G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 20 + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • Bluetooth
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • USB Type-C
    • 4500mAh Battery
    Nokia C1

    Nokia C1

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera with LED flash
    • 3G
    • 2500mAh removable battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Huawei Nova 6 SE

    Huawei Nova 6 SE

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with Huawei NM memory card
    • Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (mAh) battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019

