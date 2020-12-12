Most Under-Rated Features Of iPhone That No One Talks About Features oi-Vivek

I have been using an iPhone as my daily driver for the last one and a half years, and I could give many reasons why I would prefer an iPhone for day-to-day usage, and I could also state reasons for not considering an iPhone as my daily driver.

Over the last one-and-a-half year of using an iPhone as my primary phone, I have learned a lot about these iPhones. In fact, I have got to know about features that even Apple does not advertise. So, here are the top three under-rated features of an iPhone.

Automatic Ringer Volume Down

One nifty feature that I liked on the iPhone is how the ring-tone volume reduces as soon as pick the phone up when it is ringing. This makes sure that I am not bombarded by the loud ringtone but still makes sure that I am aware of an incoming voice/video call.

Optimized Battery Charging

Another interesting feature is the optimized battery charging, which helps the phone to reduce battery aging. The phone actually learns the way of charging your phone. The phone slow-charged during the night (if you are not using it), and the phone chargers quickly during the day-time. This makes sure that the phone charges at a slower rate and faster rate depending on the situation.

Auto Wi-Fi Connect

I have a habit of turning off the Wi-Fi network while sleeping. And as soon as I wake up, I need to get my notifications. Early in the morning, as soon as I pick up the iPhone, the device gets connected to my Wi-Fi network, which is something that no other smartphone operating system offers. This is definitely my favorite most under-rated feature on an iPhone, and it works like a charm on both iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

