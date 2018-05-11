Mother's Day offers on Flipkart: Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite, Smart wearable and more

Related Articles
Mothers are without the doubt the most important person in our lives. From the birth of a child, mothers always nurture them in every way possible. They work relentlessly for their children to make their kid's life better. In return, they seldom expect anything but love. But just because they do not expect anything from you, doesn't mean you shouldn't gift her anything. One of the best to express your love to your mother is Mother's Day.
To celebrate this auspicious occasion, the e-commerce giant will be offering valuable gifts for all the mothers in the country. The company is offering Mother's Day offers that includes smartphones, wearables, music devices, and more at a discounted price. If you think your mother needs a new smartphone, these offers might help.
The line-up includes smartphones such as Redmi Note 5, and Honor 9 Lite. These smartphones offer the high-end specs and smooth functionality. If you want to express your love towards your mother with a blend of technology, then this might help you.
21% off on Honor 9 Lite
Key specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flas
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
10% off on Mi Band 2 (Black Strap Regular)
Key specs
- Improved Pedometer
- With Heart Rate Monitor
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Plastic
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
20% off on Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor (Black Strap Regular)
Key specs
- Notifications and Doze Off Alert
- Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor
- Pedometer, Calories and Sleep Monitoring
- Liquid Splash and Dust Proof
- Compatible with Both Android and iOS Devices
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
33% off on Intex fitRiSt Pulzz (Black Strap Regular)
Key specs
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
33% off on iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band
Key specs
- Pollution Tracker (Air Quality Index)
- Dynamic & Static Heart Rate Monitoring with Elevate Technology
- Notifications and Alerts for Call, Message, Social Media Updates
- Detachable Straps
- Set Personal Goals
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
12% off on Apple iPhone 6
Key specs
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- Apple A8 64-bit processor and M8 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
18% off on Panasonic Eluga I7
Key specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MT6737H Processor
- 18:9 Big View Display
- Android Nougat 7.0
- Rear Fingerprint Sensor
- Rear and Front Camera Flash
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery
55% off on Asus Zenfone 3 Laser
Key specs
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- 4 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit Octa Core 1.4GHz Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
38% off on Honor Holly 3
Key specs
- 5.5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Huawei Kirin 620 Octa Core 1.2GHz Processor
- 3000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery