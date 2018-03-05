Moto E3 vs Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro: Which 4G Phone Do You Prefer?

Earlier this year, when Motorola announced the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones, the company also launched the Moto G4 Play that was speculated to be the Moto E replacement in 2016.

However, Motorola seems to have ruled out the rumors by launching the Moto E3 iteration this year. Well, the smartphone comes with the entry-level specs as usual and it is priced at $132 (approx. Rs 8,860). It will o on sale from early September and the global roll out details are yet to be revealed officially.

We surely know that the Moto E3 will be launched in India soon as Motorola considers the Indian market as one of its price markets in the world. In India, there is a great competition in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone markets as there are many offerings for the consumers to choose from.

Recently, Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro in India at Rs 9,190 and Rs 11,190 and these are exclusive to Amazon India. The Samsung offering is a decent entry-level smartphone for those who want a device that is priced below Rs 10,000 though it doesn't offer all the features that are becoming mandatory these days.

If you are looking for a 4G LTE smartphone and you are not too specific about having a fingerprint scanner or other such features, you can try out any of these smartphones. Take a look at the comparison below and decide if you need to purchase the Galaxy On5 Pro or wait for the Moto E3 to be launched.

Both have identical displays

Both the smartphones boast a 5-inch IPS display with standard HD 720p resolution. This way, both are equipped with screens that are capable of rendering a decent performance expected from phones of their pricing.

There's 2 GB RAM in Samsung phone

While the Moto E3 is powered by a quad-core processor of unspecified chipset teamed up with 1 GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro is equipped with a 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 SoC that has a larger 2 GB RAM. Also, the storage capacity in the both the phones are identical at 16 GB and it can be expanded further using a micro SD card.

Not much difference in the camera department

When it comes to camera optics, both Moto E3 and Galaxy On5 Pro feature an 8 MP main snapper at their back with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter as well. The Samsung phone has a better aperture of f/2.2 for better low light photography.

4G LTE connectivity is enabled

Both are dual-SIM smartphones that arrive with connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi. This way, the consumers can use 4G LTE that is becoming a standard nowadays.

Moto E3 has a water-repellent build

Just like the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, the Moto E3 also features the nano-coating that will make it water-repellent. This is a feature that the Samsung phone lacks. Also, there is a front-facing speaker on the Motorola phone.

Android Marshmallow runs on both

Both the smartphones are based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The Galaxy On5 Pro comes packed with the S Bike mode and Ultra Data Saving mode as well.

A capacious battery is used by Moto E3

The Motorola smartphone is fueled by a 2,800 mAh battery whereas the Samsung phone has just a 2,600 mAh battery. However, the latter comes with the power saving mode feature that is a part of all Samsung phones that are launched lately.