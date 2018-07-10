Moto E5 Plus top features that you should know: 18:9 display, big battery and more

18:9 aspect ratio display

Just like most of the smartphones launched in 2018, the Moto E5 Plus also has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone. The smartphone has a massive 6.0-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution protected by an unspecified version of the Corning Gorilla Glass.

Mammoth 5000 mAh battery

The smartphone has a sealed 5000 mAh battery, which can last for more than two complete days on a single charge. The device does support fast charging (15W) and the device requires just 15 minutes of charging to give 6 hours of usage time.

Stock Android

Just like the every other Motorola smartphone launched in India, the Moto E5 Plus runs on Android 8 Oreo OS with stock skin and the device might also receive the Android P update in the near future.

4G and VoLTE support

The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots. However, unlike some phones, the E5 Plus does not offer dual VoLTE, where a user can use one 4G SIM card and a 2G/3G SIM card on the second SIM card slot.

Fingerprint sensor

This feature is not usually found on the budget smartphones, but the Moto E5 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which will help to secure the smartphone. The fingerprint sensor also doubles as a camera shutter button.

Conclusion

The Moto E5 Plus has a plethora of features, which are not usually seen on the entry-level smartphone. Massive 5000 mAh battery, fast charging, premium design are some of the highlights of the Moto E5 Plus.