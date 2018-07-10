Moto E5 Plus top features that you should know: 18:9 display, big battery and more

Related Articles
Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone brand is all set for the launch of its newest budget smartphone in India aka the Moto E5 Plus. As the smartphone is already been launched in the international market, the most of features and specifications are already out and the only thing that Motorola can surprise us is by launching the smartphone at an aggressive price point.
Here are the top five features of the Moto E5 Plus smartphone. The smartphone does look like it has an all-glass design, however, it is made using plastic. However, the device has a plastic unibody construction, which is made to looks like a glass back. The smartphone also has a dual cut-out on the back, but the device just has a single camera.
18:9 aspect ratio display
Just like most of the smartphones launched in 2018, the Moto E5 Plus also has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone. The smartphone has a massive 6.0-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution protected by an unspecified version of the Corning Gorilla Glass.
Mammoth 5000 mAh battery
The smartphone has a sealed 5000 mAh battery, which can last for more than two complete days on a single charge. The device does support fast charging (15W) and the device requires just 15 minutes of charging to give 6 hours of usage time.
Stock Android
Just like the every other Motorola smartphone launched in India, the Moto E5 Plus runs on Android 8 Oreo OS with stock skin and the device might also receive the Android P update in the near future.
4G and VoLTE support
The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots. However, unlike some phones, the E5 Plus does not offer dual VoLTE, where a user can use one 4G SIM card and a 2G/3G SIM card on the second SIM card slot.
Fingerprint sensor
This feature is not usually found on the budget smartphones, but the Moto E5 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which will help to secure the smartphone. The fingerprint sensor also doubles as a camera shutter button.
Conclusion
The Moto E5 Plus has a plethora of features, which are not usually seen on the entry-level smartphone. Massive 5000 mAh battery, fast charging, premium design are some of the highlights of the Moto E5 Plus.