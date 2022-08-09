Moto G32 Vs Redmi Note 11: Which Smartphone Is Better? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola India just launched a new affordable smartphone in the G series. This smartphone comes with a slew of highlights, including a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 90Hz refresh rate display, a punch-hole cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and more. Despite these features, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 in the country.

Given these specs, the Motorola smartphone comes as a rival to many similar offerings in the country's budget market segment. One such offering is the Redmi Note 11, which is among the bestselling smartphones right now. It was launched earlier this year starting from Rs. 13,499 and shares some similarities with the Moto G32.

If you want to buy an affordable smartphone, then you can take a look at the comparison between the Moto G32 and Redmi Note 11 and make a buying decision.

Redmi Uses AMOLED Panel

The Moto G32 bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ MaxVision IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 uses a relatively superior 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a similar resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout on both the panels to house the selfie camera sensor. The Redmi offering has an upper hand with a Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Performance Seems Identical On Paper

When it comes to real-time performance, we are yet to see how these smartphones differ. However, both the devices get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor clocked at 2.4GHz based on the 6nm process. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU on both smartphones. While the Motorola smartphone comes in a sole variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, the Redmi smartphone in multiple configurations with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Besides this, there is a 5000mAh battery on both smartphones coupled with 33W Pro fast charging on the Redmi Note 11 and 30W turbo charging on the Moto G32. The Motorola phone runs Android 12 topped with MyUX and the Redmi phone runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 13.

Moto G32 Lacks Dedicated Depth Sensor

For imaging, the Motorola phone has a triple-camera unit at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with depth function, and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, a 2MP dedicated depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the Motorola offering while the Redmi phone uses a 13MP sensor.

Which Is Better?

To summarize, the Moto G32 with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating, and a Dolby Atmos is almost on par with the Redmi Note 11, which also comes with similar aspects such as an IP53 rating, Hi-Res Audio certification, and an IR blaster. However, the Motorola phone misses out on a dedicated depth sensor and has limited storage options while the Redmi offering has heavy software customizations as compared to the Moto G32.

Best Mobiles in India