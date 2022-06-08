Moto G82 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Which Affordable 5G Phone Should You Buy? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has recently launched the Moto G82 5G in India. The smartphone falls under the mid-range category, offering 5G connectivity, a 120Hz display, and many more. At the price range, the handset will be a good alternative to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G which was announced in April in India. In this story, we've compared the specs and pricing of both units to help you to choose the right one.

Moto G82 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Pricing Factor

The Moto G82 starts at Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model of the Motorola phone is priced at Rs. 22,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB model retails for Rs. 21,999.

Moto G82 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Display

At the front, both devices have a punch-hole cutout. However, the Moto G82 5G has a larger 6.6-inch 10-bit pOLED panel with a 1080×2400 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a 6.59-inch LCD panel with an AI dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and delivers an FHD+ resolution. The Motorola phone weighs only 176 grams, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is bit bulky.

Moto G82 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Performance & Battery

Under the hood, both units have the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that also supports additional storage expansion. The Moto G82 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. On the other side, the same 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Nord CE 2 Lite which comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Further, both units are based on Android 12 OS.

Moto G82 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Camera

The Moto G82 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G includes the same triple-camera setup; however, it includes a 64MP primary lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, both devices come with a 16MP selfie camera.

Which One Should You Buy?

You get the same processor on both the Moto G82 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. However, the G82 5G has some plus points including the ultra-wide-lens and 120Hz 10-bit pOLED display. While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is based on an IPS LCD panel and it does not offer an ultra-wide camera.

So, choosing the Moto G82 5G over Nord CE 2 Lite 5G won't disappoint you. While we have reviewed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, we will soon bring our review of the Moto G82 5G to clear your doubts.

