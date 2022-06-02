Motorola E32s Vs Redmi 10A: Which Budget Device Should You Consider & Why? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has recently launched the Moto E32s in India. The smartphone comes under Rs. 10,000 and includes features like a 90Hz display, a large battery, MediaTek processor, etc. Based on its pricing and features, the handset can be a good alternative to the Redmi 10A which is also launched under Rs. 10,000 segment. Let's take a look at the comparison between the Motorola E32s and the Redmi 10A, which will help you to choose the right one.

Motorola E32s Vs Redmi 10A: Price Factor

The Moto E32s price starts at Rs. 9,299 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. On the other hand, the Redmi 10A's base model (3GB RAM and 32GB storage) is priced at Rs. 8,499. The higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory will cost Rs 9,499.

Motorola E32s Vs Redmi 10A: Display

Upfront, the Motorola phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. While the Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of 400nits. The Redmi phone does not support a higher refresh rate. Besides, the Motorola phone also features a lightweight design compared to the Redmi 10A.

Motorola E32s Vs Redmi 10A: Performance & Battery

Under the hood, the Motorola E32s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, while the Redmi 10A has the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. On the software front, the Moto E32s runs Android 12, while the Redmi 10A ships with Android 11 OS. However, both devices pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Motorola E32s Vs Redmi 10A: Camera

The Motorola E32s has 16MP triple cameras which are paired with two 2MP sensors. While the Redmi 10A has a 13MP primary sensor. Upfront, the Moto E32s features an 8MP camera sensor and the Redmi device offers a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

Which One Should You Buy?

Both have decent features for their asking prices. However, you'll get a 90Hz display and some additional camera features on the Motorola phone. In terms of pricing, both have almost similar price tags. So, it now depends on you.

