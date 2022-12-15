Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Vivo V25 Pro Specifications, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Motorola launched its Edge 30 series earlier this year. The smartphones in this series include the Edge 30, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Ultra. Vivo released its Vivo V25 Pro Android smartphone in August. The Motorola Edge 30 and the Vivo V25 Pro can be considered premium mid-range phones. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Vivo V25 Pro: Display

The Motorola Edge 30 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 402 PPI. The Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels with a 398 PPI pixel density.

While both displays are much better than any IPS LCD, the display on the Motorola smartphone has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is higher compared to the 120Hz refresh rate display on the Vivo smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Vivo V25 Pro: Performance

The Motorola Edge 30 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The Vivo V25 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

While both the chipsets are quite powerful, the Vivo V25 Pro has a significant lead in this area primarily because the Dimensity 1300's performance core can hit 3GHz, but the performance core in Snapdragon 778G+ can go up to 2.5GHz. This difference in peak performances, however, might not be observable in routine operations but felt during gaming.

Incidentally, both smartphones have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variants, but the Vivo phone also has a model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, while the Motorola phone can be bought with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Vivo V25 Pro: Cameras

The Motorola Edge 30 and the Vivo V25 Pro have quite respectable imaging equipment. The Edge 30 packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, another 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a triple rear camera configuration as well. It packs a 64MP f/1.89 wide-angle lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus.

Despite a seemingly smaller lens, the Motorola Edge 30 5G can shoot 8K videos at 24FPS, while the Vivo phone can record up to 4K videos at 30FPS. The Edge 30 and Vivo V25 Pro seem to have identical 32MP front-facing cameras.

Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Vivo V25 Pro: Battery

The Vivo V25 Pro has an edge over the Motorola Edge 30 in the battery department. The Vivo phone packs a 4830mAh battery, which is quite bigger than the 4020mAh battery housed in the Motorola phone.

Not only does the Vivo smartphone pack a larger battery, but it also supports 66W fast charging. The Motorola device supports 33W fast charging. This means the Edge 30 may take a little longer to charge its comparatively smaller battery than the Vivo V25 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Vivo V25 Pro: Which One To Buy?

The Motorola Edge 30 and the Vivo V25 Pro launched in 2022. Hence, both smartphones are currently selling on multiple e-commerce platforms.

The Motorola Edge 30 starts at ₹22,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB model costs ₹24,999. The Vivo V25 Pro is currently selling at ₹35,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The price increases to ₹43,000 for the 12GB+256GB model.

There's no doubt that both Motorola and Vivo have offered very compelling devices to Indian consumers. While the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone packs better hardware, the Motorola Edge 30 appears to offer more value for the money spent.

