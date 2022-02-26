Motorola Edge 30 Pro Vs iQOO 9 Pro: Which One Should You Buy And Why Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently announced the flagship Edge 30 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. On the other hand, iQOO also launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered iQOO 9 Pro in India. Both devices are packed with premium features.

So, if you are planning to buy a flagship Android and are confused between both the Edge 30 Pro and the iQOO 9 Pro, this article would be helpful for you. Here we've compared the pricing and specs of these devices.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Vs iQOO 9 Pro: Price Factor

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 49,999, while the iQOO 9 Pro will be available in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The base model will cost Rs. 64,990, while the high-end model is priced at Rs. 69,990.

In terms of colors, the Motorola phone can be purchased comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White color options, while the iQOO device comes in Dark Cruise and Legend colors. The Legend variant has BMW M series-inspired design.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Vs iQOO 9 Pro: Display Design

The Moto Edge 30 Pro has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, in contrast, the iQOO 9 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display based on LTPO 2.0 technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3D curved glass protection. Both phones bit bulky; however, the Motorola device weighs slightly light compared to the iQOO 9 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Vs iQOO 9 Pro: Performance, Battery

You'll get the same chip on both units. However, the iQOO 9 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support. The phone is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just eight minutes.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone is backed by a 4,800 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging. It is claimed to charge the phone from zero to over 50 percent in just 15 minutes. On the software front, both models run Android 12 OS.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Vs iQOO 9 Pro: Camera

In terms of camera, the iQOO 9 Pro beats the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The phone has a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with support for 'Gimbal' technology, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 16MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom support. Upfront, the iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

On the other hand, the Motorola phone offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, it has a 60MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies.

Which One Should You Buy?

You might think both devices are based on the same processor but why does the iQOO 9 Pro cost expensive. As the phone offers high-end camera features along with a better display and fast charging. However, if your budget is around Rs. 50,000, can go for the Motorola device which can also be worth your money.

Best Mobiles in India