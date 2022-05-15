Motorola Edge 30 Vs Motorola Edge 20: How Is The Successor Better? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently unveiled the next-gen Edge 30 5G smartphone in India. The handset comes with several upgrades over its predecessor Motorola Edge 20. First of all, the newly launched Edge 30 is touted to be the world's thinnest 5G phone. Also, it includes the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 144Hz display, and much more. In this story, we've compared features and pricing of both the Edge 30 and the Edge 20.

Motorola Edge 30 Vs Motorola Edge 20: Pricing Factor

Starting with the Motorola Edge 30, it carries a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. On the other hand, the Moto Edge 30 was announced with the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 29,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Vs Motorola Edge 20: Display Design

In terms of display, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The precursor features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED Max Vision display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and the same 144Hz refresh rate.

However, the Motorola Edge 30 measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm in dimensions and weighs 155 grams, while the Edge 20 measures 163.5 x 76.2 x 6.99 mm and weighs 163 grams. The new model comes in Aurora Green and Meteor Grey color options, while the Edge 20 is available in Frosted Gray, Frosted White color variants.

Motorola Edge 30 Vs Motorola Edge 20: Performance, Battery

The Motorola Edge 30 is the first device to run the Snapdragon 778G+ processor in India. On the other hand, the Edge 20 runs the Snapdragon 778G chipset. You get Android 12-based MyUX on the Edge 30, while the Edge 20 runs Android 11 OS. Besides, a 4,020 mAh battery unit fuels the Motorola Edge 30 and comes with support for 33W TurboPower charging. While the Edge 20 packs a smaller 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Vs Motorola Edge 20: Camera

For imaging, the Edge 30 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other side, the Edge 20 has a 108MP primary lens, an 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom and a 30X digital zoom support. For selfies, both have 32MP camera sensor at the front.

Motorola Edge 30 Vs Motorola Edge 20: Which One Is Better?

Both the Motorola Edge 30 and the Edge 20 have decent features for their asking prices. The new one has an upgraded processor, a slim design, and fast charging. However, the precursor has good camera features. So, if you are already using the Motorola Edge 20, there is no need to change. However, if you are now planning to buy a mid-range device, the Edge 30 can be a good pick under Rs. 30,000 segment.

