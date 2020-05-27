Motorola Edge+ Vs Other Premium Smartphones To Buy In India

For instance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro are other flagship devices, powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chipset, providing a smoother user interface.

Apart from Apple smartphones, there are other players like OnePlus, who provide a tough competition to the Motorola Edge+. The OnePlus 7 and the 7T Pro, for instance, comes with a similar triple camera module with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Samsung also offers strong competition to the Motorola Edge+ with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Not to forget, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a 108MP primary shooter, just like the Motorola Edge+. Some of the other smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Additionally, Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Huawei P30 Pro is another device that can be compared to the Motorola Edge+. It is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset with a 4,200 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support.

Also, there's the Motorola's Moto Razr 2019 to compete with the Motorola Edge+, with its unique clamshell design.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 1,09,900

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

3500 mAh Battery

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 51,700

Key Specs



6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 48,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OnePlus 7T Pro

MRP: Rs. 50,490

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 1,06,600

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3300 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

MRP: Rs. 57,800

Key Specs



6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Motorola Razr 2019

MRP: Rs. 1,24,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

2510mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 62,900

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

MRP: Rs. 73,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 84,200

Key Specs

