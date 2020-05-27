Just In
Motorola Edge+ Vs Other Premium Smartphones To Buy In India
Motorola's latest offering is a premium smartphone, namely the Motorola Edge+. It features a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor. Looking at the features, the Motorola Edge+ is one of the flagship devices with a high-budget price tag. Of course, other premium smartphones compete with it.
For instance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro are other flagship devices, powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chipset, providing a smoother user interface.
Apart from Apple smartphones, there are other players like OnePlus, who provide a tough competition to the Motorola Edge+. The OnePlus 7 and the 7T Pro, for instance, comes with a similar triple camera module with a 90Hz AMOLED display.
Samsung also offers strong competition to the Motorola Edge+ with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Not to forget, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a 108MP primary shooter, just like the Motorola Edge+. Some of the other smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and the Galaxy Z Flip.
Additionally, Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Huawei P30 Pro is another device that can be compared to the Motorola Edge+. It is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset with a 4,200 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support.
Also, there's the Motorola's Moto Razr 2019 to compete with the Motorola Edge+, with its unique clamshell design.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 1,09,900
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- 3500 mAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
MRP: Rs. 51,700
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 48,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OnePlus 7T Pro
MRP: Rs. 50,490
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 1,06,600
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
- 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3300 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
MRP: Rs. 57,800
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Motorola Razr 2019
MRP: Rs. 1,24,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2510mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 62,900
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
MRP: Rs. 73,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 84,200
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
