Motorola Moto G7 available for Rs. 16,999: Other mid-range smartphones facing the threat

Motorola Moto G7 is launched for Rs. 16,999. This mid-range device looks best in many ways. The handset is unique in terms of features like 15W TurboPower charging mode and ability to capture 4K video shots.

With a few more better features, this handset is seriously posing threat to other mid-range smartphones. However, if you still intend to look for these mid-range handsets- you can refer our list at the bottom.

The Moto G7 sports quite a big display screen that offers an elegant viewing experience. It's camera offer some stunning videos due to a couple of features like EIS and hyper lapse. Also, the phone can be obtained from certain portals at many amazing deals. While you can also look for a few other devices from the list.

The devices such as Samsung Galaxy A50, Xiaomi Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, and more- are the ones which you can have and these can still be referred due to certain key aspects.