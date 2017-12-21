Much-hyped feature phone and smartphone launches of 2017

The smartphone market trend has changed drastically in 2017. Have you ever imaged to see dual rear cameras, bezel-less design language and 18:9 displays to make their way into the budget market segment?

Well, this is the change that the mobile market has witnessed this year. It is not only about the smartphones but also about the feature phones those were launched throughout the year. A new generation of groundbreaking features has made their way into the mobile market.

These happenings in the mobile market gave rise to great levels of anticipation among consumers. Both the feature phones and smartphones segments have a few offerings those were highly anticipated by the consumers for the perspective that they brought to the market.

Today, we are here to discuss about some of these smartphones and feature phones those were most-hyped launches. Notably, not all these devices lived up to the hype that they had garnered.

Nokia 3310 (2017) The Nokia 3310 (2017) was unveiled with the 2G connectivity during the MWC 2017 tech show along with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones running Android Nougat. The feature phone that was initially launched with 2G support received a 3G variant at a later time as the lack of the advanced connectivity feature came in as one of the downsides of the device. The Nokia 3310 (2017) was actually launched with the aim of bringing nostalgia to the Nokia fans who have used the original device that came in early 2000s. Reliance JioPhone The Reliance JioPhone was one of the much-hyped launches that happened in the Indian mobile market. The feature phone with 4G VoLTE capability set a new standard in the market and carved a niche for itself in the country's mobile phone market. The device is claimed to be a smart feature phone as it lets users enjoy several features those are usually seen only on smartphones. With the JioPhone, users can voice out their commands and these will be executed by the device. The device has the voice assistant by Jio and is also getting the Google Assistant. The highlight of this handset is that it is available at an effective price point of Rs. 0 as the Rs. 1,500 security deposit will be refunded after three months on adhering to some terms and conditions. Airtel Karbonn A40 Indian To compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel teamed up with Karbonn Mobiles to announce the launch of a 4G smartphone at the cost of a feature phone. The A40 Indian smartphone is available at an effective price point of Rs. 1,399. This smartphone is certified by Google and runs Android Nougat out of the box. The buyers will get a cashback of Rs. 500 after 18 months and Rs. 1,000 after three years and the other benefits will reach up to Rs.1,500. Micromax Bharat 1 To compete with the JioPhone, Micromax joined hands with BSNL to launch the Bharat 1. This device is aimed at the tier II and tier III markets in the country. The device comes with a bundled SIM card from BSNL offerings a customized data plan for the users. The Bharat 1 is a 4G VoLTE feature phone with 2.4-inch QVGA display and a Snapdragon 205 processor. The device is a dual SIM feature that supports one SIM from BSNL and the other SIM belonging to any operator. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco continued for a long time, it looks the company took an owe to prove that it has not lost the market share with the launch of its successor - the Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone features almost the same design as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. The flagship phablet from Samsung was expected a lot by the fans as it was the first dual camera device to be launched by the South Korean tech giant. Also, being the immediate successor to the Note 7, it was expected to turn out to be a success. Apple iPhone X The Apple iPhone X was also one of the highly anticipated smartphones of the year as it is the tenth-anniversary edition to be launched by the company. The smartphone came with several unique features such as the Face ID facial recognition instead of the Touch ID sensor, the Animoji feature that lets users send messages those in the form of animated characters with facial expression and voice. The smartphone is the first one from Apple to feature an OLED display that was supplied by LG. The device has a unique cutout at the top of the display to house the TrueDepth camera and other sensors. Also, the iPhone X is the most expensive one to be launched till date by Apple. Xiaomi Redmi 5A The Xiaomi Redmi 5A that was recently launched in India starting from Rs. 5,999 has occupied our list as it was teased as the Desh ka Smartphone by the company. The smartphone is the low-end offering to be launched by the Chinese company in India. It offers a great value for money for the buyers that it is getting sold within a minute in each of the flash sales that has happened so far.