MWC 2019 Day 1: List of Smartphones Launched from LG, Nokia, Huawei, Xiaomi and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

The ongoing week looks quite incredible as users can get to know about the latest handsets and other gadgets which are going to be launched. All these details can be witnessed at MWC 2019 which is currently on the go. And this event is creating a tighter grip of interests amongst the buyers, who have been busy exploring the details for the desired devices.

The event has kicked off, and the day 1- which is today(25th Feb) come as a surprise package in terms of highly sophisticated devices. For details- you can take a look at the list of newly included smartphones from LG, Nokia, Huawei etc.

The list holds smartphones which come with first ever featured 5G option with which you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. Some of them come with highly powerful battery life which can now be charged even more quickly with their newly updated Quick Charging technology.

The event also looks special due to the inclusion of a few foldable devices. Such devices sport two OLED FullView Display panels on the outer body that help transform the hardware into a tablet. You can find a couple of such featured devices in the list as well. Going specifically, Nokia 9 PureView outshines the rest in terms of optics department.

As it is the first five-rear-camera phone, which will offer the best photography experience. There are even more interesting attributes that you can find below in our index.

LG V50 ThinQ Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera and 5MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

5G, 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery LG G8 ThinQ Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 4.2 Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 1 Plus Key Specs

5.3-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition

Single / Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Nokia 3.2 Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage,

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera,

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint Sensor (Only in Nokia 3.2 32 GB), face unlock

4G VoLTE,

4000mAh battery Nokia 210 Key Specs

2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display

MediaTek 6261D Processor

4MB RAM

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Up To 20 Days Standby Time

Native Games

FM Radio

3.5 Mm AV Connector

Flashlight

1020 MAh Battery Nokia 9 PureView Key Specs

5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Water-resistant (IP67)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging HUAWEI Mate X foldable 5G Key Specs

6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

40MP rear camera and 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens and 8MP rear camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual Speakers

5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera

5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery