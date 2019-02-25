ENGLISH

    MWC 2019 Day 1: List of Smartphones Launched from LG, Nokia, Huawei, Xiaomi and more

    By
    |

    The ongoing week looks quite incredible as users can get to know about the latest handsets and other gadgets which are going to be launched. All these details can be witnessed at MWC 2019 which is currently on the go. And this event is creating a tighter grip of interests amongst the buyers, who have been busy exploring the details for the desired devices.

    List of smartphones launched on the Day 1 of MWC 2019

     

    The event has kicked off, and the day 1- which is today(25th Feb) come as a surprise package in terms of highly sophisticated devices. For details- you can take a look at the list of newly included smartphones from LG, Nokia, Huawei etc.

    The list holds smartphones which come with first ever featured 5G option with which you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. Some of them come with highly powerful battery life which can now be charged even more quickly with their newly updated Quick Charging technology.

    The event also looks special due to the inclusion of a few foldable devices. Such devices sport two OLED FullView Display panels on the outer body that help transform the hardware into a tablet. You can find a couple of such featured devices in the list as well. Going specifically, Nokia 9 PureView outshines the rest in terms of optics department.

    As it is the first five-rear-camera phone, which will offer the best photography experience. There are even more interesting attributes that you can find below in our index.

    LG V50 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 5G, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery

    LG G8 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Nokia 4.2

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Nokia 1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.3-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display
    • 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

    Nokia 3.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage,
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera,
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor (Only in Nokia 3.2 32 GB), face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE,
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 210

    Key Specs

    • 2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display
    • MediaTek 6261D Processor
    • 4MB RAM
    • Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
    • Series 30+ OS
    • Up To 20 Days Standby Time
    • Native Games
    • FM Radio
    • 3.5 Mm AV Connector
    • Flashlight
    • 1020 MAh Battery

    Nokia 9 PureView

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Water-resistant (IP67)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging

    HUAWEI Mate X foldable 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
    • 40MP rear camera and 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens and 8MP rear camera
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual Speakers
    • 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500 mAh (typical) battery

    Xiaomi Mi 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
    • 5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
