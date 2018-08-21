Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus top features: Notch, dual camera setup and more

Related Articles
- Nokia 6.1 Plus up for pre-order with Cashify Buyback offer
-
- Nokia to launch 8110 4G Banana phone in India soon: Ajey Mehta
- Nokia 7 Plus will get Android 9 Pie before by the end of September 2018
- Nokia 5.1 Plus with a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC to be available in India in September
- List of Nokia smartphones available in India expected to get Android 9 Pie update
- Nokia 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus launched in India: Price, specs and availability
The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus are the latest smartphones from the Finnish smartphone company in the Indian market, which were launched on the 21st of August 2018.
These smartphones offer a lot of unique features, which are generally found in the high-end flagship smartphones. Here are the top five features of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus.
Premium design
Both Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones have a premium glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity. Both smartphones do look bold and these are the some of the best-looking smartphones under Rs 20,000 price mark.
Notch display
The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus have a notch display which houses a front-facing selfie camera along with necessary sensors. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus also has a 5.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Do note that, both smartphones have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio.
Dual camera setup
Both smartphones have a dual primary camera setup on the back of the smartphone. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP + 5 MP camera setup, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup. Both smartphones do bokeh effect other AI-related features to improve the camera capability.
Powerful processors
The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset and the Nokia 5.1 Plus is running on the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. These are some of the best mid-tier chipsets from the silicon brands, which will help the smartphone to offer faster multitasking.
USB type C with fast charging
Both smartphones have a 3060 mAh Li-ion sealed battery backed by USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The Nokia 6.1 Plus supports Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability and the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers standard 10W charging.