Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus top features: Notch, dual camera setup and more

Premium design

Both Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones have a premium glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity. Both smartphones do look bold and these are the some of the best-looking smartphones under Rs 20,000 price mark.

Notch display

The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus have a notch display which houses a front-facing selfie camera along with necessary sensors. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus also has a 5.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Do note that, both smartphones have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio.

Dual camera setup

Both smartphones have a dual primary camera setup on the back of the smartphone. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP + 5 MP camera setup, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup. Both smartphones do bokeh effect other AI-related features to improve the camera capability.

Powerful processors

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset and the Nokia 5.1 Plus is running on the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. These are some of the best mid-tier chipsets from the silicon brands, which will help the smartphone to offer faster multitasking.

USB type C with fast charging

Both smartphones have a 3060 mAh Li-ion sealed battery backed by USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The Nokia 6.1 Plus supports Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability and the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers standard 10W charging.