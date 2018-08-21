ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus top features: Notch, dual camera setup and more

Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be updated to Android 9 Pie

By:

Related Articles

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus are the latest smartphones from the Finnish smartphone company in the Indian market, which were launched on the 21st of August 2018.

    Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus top features: Notch, dual camera setup

    These smartphones offer a lot of unique features, which are generally found in the high-end flagship smartphones. Here are the top five features of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

    Premium design

    Both Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones have a premium glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity. Both smartphones do look bold and these are the some of the best-looking smartphones under Rs 20,000 price mark.

    Notch display

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus have a notch display which houses a front-facing selfie camera along with necessary sensors. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus also has a 5.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Do note that, both smartphones have a taller 19:9 aspect ratio.

    Dual camera setup

    Both smartphones have a dual primary camera setup on the back of the smartphone. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP + 5 MP camera setup, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup. Both smartphones do bokeh effect other AI-related features to improve the camera capability.

    Powerful processors

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset and the Nokia 5.1 Plus is running on the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. These are some of the best mid-tier chipsets from the silicon brands, which will help the smartphone to offer faster multitasking.

    USB type C with fast charging

    Both smartphones have a 3060 mAh Li-ion sealed battery backed by USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The Nokia 6.1 Plus supports Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability and the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers standard 10W charging.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue