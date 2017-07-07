Nokia 5 pre-booking starts: Threat to other mid-range smartphones

Back in June, HMD announced the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones in India. The Nokia 3 was released as an offline exclusive model starting from June 16 and is now available online as well.
Today, the pre-booking of the Nokia 5 has debuted in the country. Like the Nokia 3, the Nokia 5 is also an offline exclusive smartphone from the company. While the pre-booking debuts today, the smartphone will be available for purchase only from the end of this month.
SEE ALSO: Most searched upcoming Nokia phones
Interested consumers can pre-order the Nokia 5 from any of the nearest retail stores ready to take up the pre-order. For now, this smartphone is not available online. We can expect it to be listed by Croma or other online portals in the coming weeks or months as it was the case with the Nokia 3.
Having said that the Nokia 5 pre-orders have started, here we have listed a few other mid-range smartphones that might face the competition to the entry of the Nokia 5.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At price of Rs 14,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Honor 6X
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB (Zuk Z2)
Buy At price of Rs 13,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Smartron srt.phone
Buy At price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max 64GB
Buy At price of Rs 10,499
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh Battery
Lava Z25
Buy At price of Rs 14,980
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- MediaTek Quad Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3020 MAh Battery