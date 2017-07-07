Nokia 5 pre-booking starts: Threat to other mid-range smartphones

Back in June, HMD announced the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones in India. The Nokia 3 was released as an offline exclusive model starting from June 16 and is now available online as well.

Today, the pre-booking of the Nokia 5 has debuted in the country. Like the Nokia 3, the Nokia 5 is also an offline exclusive smartphone from the company. While the pre-booking debuts today, the smartphone will be available for purchase only from the end of this month.

Interested consumers can pre-order the Nokia 5 from any of the nearest retail stores ready to take up the pre-order. For now, this smartphone is not available online. We can expect it to be listed by Croma or other online portals in the coming weeks or months as it was the case with the Nokia 3.

Having said that the Nokia 5 pre-orders have started, here we have listed a few other mid-range smartphones that might face the competition to the entry of the Nokia 5.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At price of Rs 14,490

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Buy At price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Honor 6X Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB (Zuk Z2) Buy At price of Rs 13,499

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Smartron srt.phone Buy At price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Motorola Moto G5 Buy At price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with rapid charging Panasonic Eluga Ray Max 64GB Buy At price of Rs 10,499

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh Battery Lava Z25 Buy At price of Rs 14,980

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display

MediaTek Quad Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With PDAF And LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio

Fingerprint Sensor

3020 MAh Battery