Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Oppo A5 vs Honor 9N vs other mid-range smartphones

There are so many handsets that fall under the mid-range category. But choosing the best ones off the shelves becomes a bit difficult task leading to great confusion. In such situation you end up picking the wrong phones, which might cost you twice in case you get unsatisfied and opt for another new device.

Still, the situation becomes easier when you have phones like the Nokia 6.1 plus, the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, OPPO A5, and the Honor 9N. These phones have everything which you can expect from the mid-range category devices.

Besides, if you follow a right guide, you can also get other quality handsets. By guide we mean certain lists that make your tasks easier, and you go for buying the ideal phones. Similarly, we have also shared a list of few other mid-range smartphones which you can consider as a substitute.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a more compact form factor with a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM and ship with stock Android Oreo as part of the Android One program. It also includes dual camera configuration at rear with 16MP selfie camera, featuring bokeh effect. Another top-featured handset is the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus.

The device features a large 6-inch Infinity Display, an entry-level Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, better camera module which works nice in poor-lighting conditions etc. The OPPO A5 too houses better features. But, it's the camera that allows a user to bet on the device. It has a dual rear camera setup supported by LED flash. On the front, an 8-megapixel sensor is available with a f/2.2 aperture.

The front sensor is powered by a list of AI beautify features, that is capable of recognizing up to 296 facial features. Going with the likes of the Honor 9, you have a bright and immersive 19:9 'fullview' touchscreen display. Its octa-core processor and EMUI 8.0 OS make up for a lag-free experience and a snappy performance. Besides, there are some other better features that makes this device very important.

On the other hand, there are some other mid-range devices as well which come with valuable features. For the best update, you can refer our list below.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus 64GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus 64GB

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery LG Q7 Best Price of LG Q7

Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging OPPO A5 Best Price of OPPO A5

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Vivo Y83 Pro Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

Mediatek Helio P22 Processor

13MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP Front Camera

3260 mAh Li-ion Battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Best Price of Mi A2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y81 Best Price of Vivo Y81

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Honor 9N 128GB Best Price of Honor 9N

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy On6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0