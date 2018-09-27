Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Oppo A5 vs Honor 9N vs other mid-range smartphones

Related Articles
There are so many handsets that fall under the mid-range category. But choosing the best ones off the shelves becomes a bit difficult task leading to great confusion. In such situation you end up picking the wrong phones, which might cost you twice in case you get unsatisfied and opt for another new device.
Still, the situation becomes easier when you have phones like the Nokia 6.1 plus, the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, OPPO A5, and the Honor 9N. These phones have everything which you can expect from the mid-range category devices.
Besides, if you follow a right guide, you can also get other quality handsets. By guide we mean certain lists that make your tasks easier, and you go for buying the ideal phones. Similarly, we have also shared a list of few other mid-range smartphones which you can consider as a substitute.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a more compact form factor with a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM and ship with stock Android Oreo as part of the Android One program. It also includes dual camera configuration at rear with 16MP selfie camera, featuring bokeh effect. Another top-featured handset is the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus.
The device features a large 6-inch Infinity Display, an entry-level Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, better camera module which works nice in poor-lighting conditions etc. The OPPO A5 too houses better features. But, it's the camera that allows a user to bet on the device. It has a dual rear camera setup supported by LED flash. On the front, an 8-megapixel sensor is available with a f/2.2 aperture.
The front sensor is powered by a list of AI beautify features, that is capable of recognizing up to 296 facial features. Going with the likes of the Honor 9, you have a bright and immersive 19:9 'fullview' touchscreen display. Its octa-core processor and EMUI 8.0 OS make up for a lag-free experience and a snappy performance. Besides, there are some other better features that makes this device very important.
On the other hand, there are some other mid-range devices as well which come with valuable features. For the best update, you can refer our list below.
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus 64GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus 64GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
LG Q7
Best Price of LG Q7
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
OPPO A5
Best Price of OPPO A5
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Vivo Y83 Pro
Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- Mediatek Helio P22 Processor
- 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
Best Price of Mi A2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y81
Best Price of Vivo Y81
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Honor 9N 128GB
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy On6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0