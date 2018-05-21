Nokia X6 Vs Huawei P20 Lite

HMD Global, the home licensee for the Nokia branding recently launched the Nokia X6 in China, which is the first smartphone from the brand to embrace the notch. In one hand, people have been opposing the adoption of the notch, whereas more and more smartphones makers are implementing the same from flagship smartphones to mid-tier smartphones. The Nokia X6 and the Huawei P20 Lite has a set of features, which are similar and have their another set of features, which helps these devices to stand out in the market. The Huawei P20 Lite is priced in India at Rs 19,999 ( with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage) and we will compare the Nokia X6 with similar configuration, which costs CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,500) for a similar RAM and storage combination. If HMD Global were to consider the launch of the Nokia X6 in India, the smartphone is likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 17,000 (going by the HMD Global's pricing strategy). In fact, there are some of the best smartphones with a display notch, with a price tag of Rs 20,000 or lesser.

Design

Glass, glass all the way. This is a short rhyme which describes the design and builds of the Nokia X6 and the Huawei P20 Lite. Both phones have an all-glass design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Not only that, these phones also have a dual rear-facing camera (detailed camera details in the camera section). In fact, both phones have a company branding on the bottom chin, which makes them different with one another. If you are into premium all-glass design, then these are some of the best smartphones that are available under the Rs 20,000 price mark.

Specs sheet

The Nokia X6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset, whereas the Huawei P20 Lite runs on the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset. The chipset numbers might make one believe that the 659 is greater than the 636. However, it is not. The Kirin 659 is a great SoC, but it is not as powerful or power efficient as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core, which has eight Kryo cores and is manufactured using 14nm FinFET process. In day to day usage, these chipsets will not stutter. However, if you are into heavy gaming like PUBG, then you might notice a bit of frame drop on both the phones, as non of these chipsets have a GPU, which can handle gaming at full HD resolution. Still, one can play casual games and if you are not a super-spy like us, you will not notice any frame drops what so ever.

Both phones have a taller IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ration with a notch on the top. The Huawei P20 has a slightly large 5.84-inch display, whereas the Nokia X6 has a 5.8-inch display. With the 2280 x 1080 px resolution, these phones offer a great smartphone experience with a higher screen to body ratio.

Cameras

The Huawei P20 Lite has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 2 MP secondary depth camera, which will help the smartphone to capture photos with bokeh effect. Whereas the Nokia X6 has a similar numbered 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The Huawei P20 Lite also has a massive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for face unlock, whereas the Nokia X6 has a 16 MP front-facing camera with no information about face unlock. The video recording is limited to 1080p on the Huawei P20 Lite, whereas the Nokia X6 can record native 4k videos at 30fps. However, considering the chipset capabilities and the lack of OIS, it is best to record a video at 1080p to get a usable footage.

Battery and Software

The Nokia 6X and the Huawei P20 Lite have a 3060 and a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery, respectively. Both phones also include an USB type C port with fast charging support and also retails the 3.5 mm headphone jack. These phones can easily last a day on a single charge for moderate users and heavy users have to plug in the charging cable in the evening. The Nokia X6 runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo, so is the Huawei P20 Lite. However, the Nokia X6 offers stock-like UI, whereas the P20 Lite moniker offers EMUI, a customised skin, inspired by the likes of iOS.

Conclusion

The Nokia X6 offers a stellar value for money proposition than any of Nokia smartphones (Android OS) that we have seen till date. However, the smartphone is yet to be launched in India and we have no confirmation about the price tag. On the other hand, the Huawei P20 Lite currently retails in India for Rs 20,000 (minus Rs 1) and offers a premium design, decent hardware with a Huawei tag. Finally, it all comes to end users requirement and in this case, the type of OS offered is the major differentiating factor. If you are looking for an Android smartphone, then consider the Nokia X6 (likely to launch in a month or so) or the Huawei P20 Lite is a great phone with the custom EMUI skin.