Not just fans, even popular brands seem to be excited for OnePlus 5T in India

Once in a while the world gets to see a product that redefines what technology can achieve. A product that brings a change in the ways one uses and interacts with technology and at the same time captures market's imagination. The consumers eagerly wait for such kind of products and the leading brands working to make consumer's live simpler don't lose the opportunity when it knock on the door.

Smartphone not just for masses, but for brands as well There are not many devices that grab the eyeballs of leading online and offline brands. OnePlus devices are a different game altogether. Like the previous OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T has also managed to create a huge interest among the leading brands in the Indian market even before its official launch. Brands across the categories congratulated OnePlus for their new handset by putting up posts and banners on social networks and other media channels. To give you an idea about the fascination among the brands for the new OnePlus handset, let's check out some posts we came across on social media channels. Exciting offers for Foodies in town If you are foodie, you are going to love the new OnePlus 5T even more. Zomato congratulated OnePlus for its new device with a post on its Facebook page and gave a hint for some interesting collaborations. Soon after, it was announced that OnePlus 5T customers are also eligible for 1 year of free membership of Zomato Gold service. It is the newly launched premium subscription offering from Zomato to offer foodies the best of discounts and offers on their favorite food joints. Social Media posts by leading online brands for OnePlus 5T launch The list includes popular e-commerce brands such as Zomato, Jabong, Saavn, Zoomcar, etc. These brands created exciting banners on their Facebook and other social platforms to inform consumers about the launch event of OnePlus 5T, which was truly itself one-of-its kind event in the history of smartphone launches. The event made it possible for OnePlus fans to witness the live launch of the company's new handset. Healthkart and PVR India also joined the list and welcomed OnePlus 5T on their social platforms Healthkart on its social post informed its consumers about the capable front-facing camera of OnePlus 5T. PVR also joined hands with OnePlus to make it possible for OnePlus fans to witness the launch event in any of the 5 PVR theaters across India. People who attended the launch ceremony got an exclusive chance to experience the device on 16th Nov, 2017. Moreover, they also got the opportunity to pre-book the device for Rs. 1000 for guaranteed purchase starting 21st November, after completing the transaction. 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance from Servify OnePlus also took care of durability by collaborating with Servify. All OnePlus 5T users will be eligible for a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period. Huge Data benefits To amplify your 4G LTE smartphone experience, OnePlus has collaborated with leading telecom provider. In an industry first offer, OnePlus 5T customers will get 1008 GB of data from Idea which can be utilized anytime by OnePlus 5T users to stream videos, download songs, apps on their new OnePlus 5T. Discounts from leading banks In a bid to make OnePlus 5T more accessible and affordable, OnePlus team has also teamed up with HDFC Bank. Consumers who own a debit and credit card from HDFC are eligible for Rs. 1,500 instant discount on purchase of OnePlus 5T through Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus Experience store in Delhi and Bangalore till 2nd December 2017. Read books and Watch your favorite shows on OnePlus 5T OnePlus team has also taken care of avid book readers and movie buffs. There are several exciting partner offers for Amazon Prime and Kindle users who buy a OnePlus 5T from Amazon.in. With the big 6-inch AMOLED screen and exciting offers on books and your TV shows, you are bound to stay hooked to your OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5T is indeed a technology marvel and it is quite visible from the support that the company has achieved in a short time. The exciting offers and deals mentioned above from major brands in the Indian market clearly reflect the importance being accorded to the OnePlus 5 as a company and OnePlus 5T as a smartphone. In a nut shell, Indian consumers are in for the tech treat of their lives if they purchase the new OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5T will be available in 64 GB and 128 GB (Midnight Black version) storage options and retail at Rs 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively. The OnePlus 5T will be available in an early access sale on Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus experience store in Bangalore on November 21st, 2017 at 4.30 pm. OnePlus 5T open sales begins on November 28, 2017 in India.