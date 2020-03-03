Noteworthy Features That Redmi Note Series Introduced In India For Mid-Tier Segment

Redmi Note 4G -- 4G Connectivity

The Redmi Note 4G is the first Redmi Note smartphone that launched in India. As the name suggests, it came with 4G network support. Do note that, at the time of launch, Airtel was the only network provider that offered 4G network and the availability was limited to a few metro cities.

Redmi Note 3 -- Metal Unibody Design With Fingerprint Sensor

The Redmi Note 3 was launched in 2016 and I was still in college. This phone introduced several features, including a new processor from Qualcomm, a 1080p display, a metal unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 5 Pro -- Dual Camera

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the first mid-tier smartphones to offer a dual-camera setup in the country. It is often said that the camera unit on the Redmi Note 5 Pro was inspired by the Apple iPhone 10. It came with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 6 Pro -- The Introduction Of Notch

Compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was more of an iterative update. One of the major differences between the two is that the latter came with an iPhone X like notch to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Redmi Note 7 Pro -- 48MP Camera

Amongst the other features, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was known for the fact that it came with a 48MP primary camera. The smartphone used Sony IMX 586 camera sensor, capable of taking pictures with 48 million pixels.

Redmi Note 8 Pro -- 64MP Quad-Camera Setup

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in the country with a quad-camera setup. Along with that, the smartphone also offered a 64MP primary sensor from Samsung.