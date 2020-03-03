ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Noteworthy Features That Redmi Note Series Introduced In India For Mid-Tier Segment

    By
    |

    We always embrace high-end smartphones from Samsung and Apple and how they introduce new and groundbreaking technology. And we tend to forget some of the best mid-tier smartphones that bring these features to the masses.

    Noteworthy Features That Redmi Note Series Introduced In India

     

    Xiaomi has been doing the same with the Redmi Note series of smartphones, starting from the very first Redmi Note launched in India -- the Redmi Note 4G. So, here are some of the features that became mainstream and accessible to everyone with the Redmi Note series of smartphones.

    Redmi Note 4G -- 4G Connectivity

    Redmi Note 4G -- 4G Connectivity

    The Redmi Note 4G is the first Redmi Note smartphone that launched in India. As the name suggests, it came with 4G network support. Do note that, at the time of launch, Airtel was the only network provider that offered 4G network and the availability was limited to a few metro cities.

    Redmi Note 3 -- Metal Unibody Design With Fingerprint Sensor

    Redmi Note 3 -- Metal Unibody Design With Fingerprint Sensor

    The Redmi Note 3 was launched in 2016 and I was still in college. This phone introduced several features, including a new processor from Qualcomm, a 1080p display, a metal unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery.

    Redmi Note 5 Pro -- Dual Camera
     

    Redmi Note 5 Pro -- Dual Camera

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the first mid-tier smartphones to offer a dual-camera setup in the country. It is often said that the camera unit on the Redmi Note 5 Pro was inspired by the Apple iPhone 10. It came with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro -- The Introduction Of Notch

    Redmi Note 6 Pro -- The Introduction Of Notch

    Compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was more of an iterative update. One of the major differences between the two is that the latter came with an iPhone X like notch to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro -- 48MP Camera

    Redmi Note 7 Pro -- 48MP Camera

    Amongst the other features, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was known for the fact that it came with a 48MP primary camera. The smartphone used Sony IMX 586 camera sensor, capable of taking pictures with 48 million pixels.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro -- 64MP Quad-Camera Setup

    Redmi Note 8 Pro -- 64MP Quad-Camera Setup

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in the country with a quad-camera setup. Along with that, the smartphone also offered a 64MP primary sensor from Samsung.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi redmi note news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X