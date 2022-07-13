Nothing Phone (1) Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price, Specs And Other Differences Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, Carl Pei's Nothing took the wraps off its first-ever smartphone, the much-hyped Nothing Phone (1). While it has been launched after a lot of fanfare and gained enough traction, the device has to face a few challenges. Firstly, the smartphone priced at Rs. 32,999 has to compete against a handful of competitors from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme, among others.

For those who are unaware, Carl Pei was the co-founder of OnePlus and left the company to launch Nothing in 2020. It is evident from the strategies he has implemented with his new venture. The last OnePlus smartphone launched under Pei's leadership was the OnePlus Nord and the lineup has grown with the latest one being the Nord 2T.

Given that the OnePlus Nord 2T was launched recently, here is a comparison between the two smartphones to help know the differences in terms of performance, camera, interface, and more. We have already reviewed the OnePlus Nord 2T but this comparison is based on specs as we are yet to get our hands on the Nothing smartphone.

Design: Nothing Phone (1) Stands Out

What makes the Nothing Phone (1) stand out from all other Android smartphones is its unique design. The smartphone comes with an industrial design similar to any other device and it is clad in a transparent rear panel fitted with LED lights. The company calls this design "Glyph Interface" and the LEDs light up when there is a call or notification. Despite this, the smartphone features flat edges that mimic that of iPhones.

If this unique design with a glowing back panel is not something that attracts you, then the OnePlus Nord 2T could win your preferences. It features a typical smartphone look with edges that have a metal finish and a minimalistic design.

Display: 120Hz, HDR10+Panel

The Nothing Phone (1) bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display while the OnePlus Nord 2T is fitted with a relatively smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The other display aspects are quite similar as both smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ support. Both panels house a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T Gets Third Sensor

Nothing Phone (1) bestows a dual-camera setup at the rear with both being 50MP sensors. The primary sensor is from Sony while the secondary unit is an ultra-wide-angle lens that can also capture macro shots. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T bestows a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens (a lower resolution lens in terms of comparison), and a 2MP tertiary monochrome lens.

On the front, the OnePlus smartphone appears to have an upper hand with a higher resolution 32MP selfie camera sensor while that on the Nothing Phone (1) is a 16MP sensor.

Nothing Phone (1) Gets Wireless Charging

Nothing Phone (1) is fueled by a 4500mAh battery and it is one of the few smartphones to support 15W Qi wireless charging. Besides, the device supports up to 33W fast charging tech as well. Unfortunately, the company does not bundle a charger with the retail package of the smartphone.

In comparison, the OnePlus Nord 2T misses out on the wireless charging support, which might not be a major concern for many users out there. The smartphone uses a similar 4500mAh battery but it is accompanied by 80W SuperVOOC charging tech and the good thing is that it includes the adapter.

Real-Time Performance Is Awaited

Nothing Phone (1) disappointed many interested buyers with the Snapdragon 778G+ processor while it was initially expected to use an improved counterpart. On the other hand, the OnePlus smartphone gets the fuel from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. While both processors are designed to be used by smartphones that handle almost all tasks, benchmarks have hinted that the Dimensity 1300 SoC offers improved clock speed than the Snapdragon 778G+. However, the real-life performance remains to be seen to know the differences.

In terms of other aspects, both smartphones have similar connectivity features to a great extent. Users will get Bluetooth 5.2, 5G and Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Nothing assures to roll out OS updates for three years.

Price In India: Is It Worth It?

The most important aspect is the pricing strategy. The Nothing Phone (1) has been launched starting from Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched starting from Rs. 28,999. Also, buyers of the Nothing phone have to shell out another Rs. 2,500 for the adapter.

Despite this, Nothing is new to the industry and the smartphone market. The company has to prove its capabilities and establish a name for itself in the market. Having said that, this pricing might be a setback for some users. Again, this ultimately depends on the performance it can deliver.

If you prefer a striking design, clean UI, and decent performance, then you can opt for the Nothing Phone (1) but if you are someone who wants fast performance, better charging and good after-sales support, then you should opt for the OnePlus offering as the brand has already established a network in the country.

