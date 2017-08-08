Nubia is offering upto 30% discount on its smartphones via Amazon Great Indian Sale

Nubia smartphones today announced that the company will offer discounts up to 30% to consumers on its range of products for the Amazon Great India Sale starting August 9th.

The discounts will be offered to consumers for both recently launched products as well as the existing devices in the portfolio.

Nubia will offer discounts ranging from INR 1000 - 4000 on select category of phones, these include N1 lite at entry level, M2 lite and N2 in the middle, Flagship Z11 and the recently launched Z17 mini and the artistic nubia M2 at the upper end of the spectrum.

The eight nubia devices offer a mix of everything but are consistent in their performance, imaging capabilities and with their intuitive user interface.

Photography specialists and enthusiasts will have an opportunity to grab the dual camera Z17mini and sleek M2 at unbelievable prices. Both the devices have pushed the boundaries of imaging and carry performance with elan.

It has always been a prerogative with nubia to offer devices that add value to the lives of people who buy them. With that view nubia has also introduced the N2 with 5000 mAh battery and a proprietary Neo Power software package that can make the phone go up to 3 days on a single charge. Price benefits are also available on nubia N1 lite, and M2 lite.

While the former is an entry level product, available for 5999/- the latter is a mid-range power house. All devices are available with nubia's promise of superlative imaging, bold design and a compelling battery performance.

Speaking about the promotion, Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, "The Great Indian sale on Amazon is a perfect opportunity for us to invite new users into a growing nubia community in India. We are delighted with the response for our products and are confident that with this sale, we will be able to reach out to still more people and demonstrate our commitment to be a part of Indian families and helping them capture their memories."

PRODUCT INNOVATION & ACHIEVEMENTS:

Nubia products giving the best performance in all segments such as world's first Borderless smartphone (2015), become one of the first Dolby Atmos-certified phones (2016). Furthermore, the first phone used for professional scientific project photography: the milky way (Beijing Planetarium & China Photographers' Association, 2014), and the first phone with Independent Focus and Exposure Metering (2012). Nubia provides the best photographic experience and not just a smartphone with camera.