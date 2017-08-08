Nubia is offering upto 30% discount on its smartphones via Amazon Great Indian Sale

Nubia smartphones today announced that the company will offer discounts up to 30% to consumers on its range of products for the Amazon Great India Sale starting August 9th.
The discounts will be offered to consumers for both recently launched products as well as the existing devices in the portfolio.
Nubia will offer discounts ranging from INR 1000 - 4000 on select category of phones, these include N1 lite at entry level, M2 lite and N2 in the middle, Flagship Z11 and the recently launched Z17 mini and the artistic nubia M2 at the upper end of the spectrum.
The eight nubia devices offer a mix of everything but are consistent in their performance, imaging capabilities and with their intuitive user interface.
Nubia N1 Lite Black Gold
MRP Price: Rs 6,999
Discount Price: Rs 1,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nubia M2 Lite Black Gold
MRP Price: Rs 12,499
Discount Price: Rs 2,500
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 3000mAh battery
Nubia N2 Black Gold
MRP Price: Rs 15,999
Discount Price: Rs 3,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display with 90% NTSC color gamut
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB EMMC5.1 internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens
- 4G
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Nubia N2 Gold
MRP Price: Rs 15,999
Discount Price: Rs 3,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display with 90% NTSC color gamut
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB EMMC5.1 internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens
- 4G
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Nubia Z17 mini Black Gold
MRP Price: Rs 19,999
Discount Price: Rs 2,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras with Sony IMX258 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
Nubia M2 Black Gold
MRP Price: Rs 22,999
Discount Price: Rs 3,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display, over 90% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens
- 4G LTE
- 3630mAh battery with fast charging
Nubia Z11 Black Gold
MRP Price: Rs 29,999
Discount Price: Rs 4,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 25,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Nubia Z11 Gray
MRP Price: Rs 28,999
Discount Price: Rs 4,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Photography specialists and enthusiasts will have an opportunity to grab the dual camera Z17mini and sleek M2 at unbelievable prices. Both the devices have pushed the boundaries of imaging and carry performance with elan.
It has always been a prerogative with nubia to offer devices that add value to the lives of people who buy them. With that view nubia has also introduced the N2 with 5000 mAh battery and a proprietary Neo Power software package that can make the phone go up to 3 days on a single charge. Price benefits are also available on nubia N1 lite, and M2 lite.
While the former is an entry level product, available for 5999/- the latter is a mid-range power house. All devices are available with nubia's promise of superlative imaging, bold design and a compelling battery performance.
Speaking about the promotion, Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, "The Great Indian sale on Amazon is a perfect opportunity for us to invite new users into a growing nubia community in India. We are delighted with the response for our products and are confident that with this sale, we will be able to reach out to still more people and demonstrate our commitment to be a part of Indian families and helping them capture their memories."
PRODUCT INNOVATION & ACHIEVEMENTS:
Nubia products giving the best performance in all segments such as world's first Borderless smartphone (2015), become one of the first Dolby Atmos-certified phones (2016). Furthermore, the first phone used for professional scientific project photography: the milky way (Beijing Planetarium & China Photographers' Association, 2014), and the first phone with Independent Focus and Exposure Metering (2012). Nubia provides the best photographic experience and not just a smartphone with camera.