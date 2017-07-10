Nubia to offer massive discounts on all smartphones via Amazon Prime Day sale today

Nubia smartphones, today announced that their entire range of devices introduced till date in India, will be made available to subscribers of Amazon Prime on India's first Amazon Prime days on July 10-11.
Amazon is offering its prime subscribers a cash back of 15% on all devices. There are additional discounts on products starting from Rs 1000 to Rs 4000. Cashbacks will be offered in alliance with HDFC Bank and limited to a maximum of Rs 2000.
Mr. Dheeraj Kukreja - Marketing Director, nubia India said, "All Nubia products are known for their superlative camera, impeccable focus on design and an intuitive user interface and Amazon prime days are recognized globally as an opportunity to purchase best products at great price. We are delighted that with India's first ever Amazon prime day, customers once again have an opportunity to acquire handsets that integrate technology with aesthetics."
Following the nubia Z17mini, which was company's first dual camera offering in India, the M2 will be nubia's second device to be launched in India. The device is exclusively available for Amazon prime users from 6.00pm on July 10th and till 11th, it will be made available for non-prime users at a later date.
Here are the details of the offers:
Nubia Z11 Mini
Specs of Nubia Z11 Mini
Offers:
Nubia is offering Rs. 1500 and 15% cashback offers on Z11 Mini. Officially priced at Rs. 11,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 9,999.
- 5.0 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
- 3GB RAM
- Android,5.1.1 Lollipop
- 16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 2800 mAh Battery
Nubia Z11 Black Gold
Specs of Nubia Z11 Black Gold
Offers:
Nubia is offering Rs. 4000 and 15% cashback offers on Z11 Black Gold. Officially priced at Rs. 29,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 25,999.
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Quad Core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- 4/6 GB RAM
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- 16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nubia Z11 Gray
Specs of Nubia Z11 Gray
Offers:
Nubia is offering Rs. 4000 and 15% cashback offers on Z11 Gray. Officially priced at Rs. 28,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 24,999.
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Quad Core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- 4/6 GB RAM
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- 16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nubia M2 Lite
Specs of Nubia M2 Lite
Offers:
Nubia is offering Rs. 1500 and 15% cashback offers on M2 Lite. Officially priced at Rs. 12,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 10,999.
- 5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
- 3GB RAM
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 13MP Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nubia Z17 Mini
Specs of Nubia Z17 Mini
Offers:
Nubia is offering Rs. 1000 and 15% cashback offers on Z17 Mini. Officially priced at Rs. 19,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 18,999.
- 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Octa-core (4x1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4x1.4 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 4GB RAM
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- 13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2950 mAh Battery
Nubia N1
Specs of Nubia N1
Offers:
Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on N1. Officially priced at Rs. 12,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 12,499.
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
- 3GB RAM
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- 13MP Primary Camera, 13 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Nubia N2
Specs of Nubia N2
Offers:
Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on N1. Officially priced at Rs. 15,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 15,999.
- 5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Octa Core (Quad Core x 1.5 GHz + Quad Core x 1 GHz, Cortex-A53)
- 4GB RAM
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- 13MP Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Nubia N1 Lite
Specs of Nubia N1 Lite
Offers:
Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on N1 Lite. Officially priced at Rs. 6,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 6,999.
- 5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
- 2GB RAM
- 8MP Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nubia M2
Specs of Nubia M2
Offers:
Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on M2. Officially priced at Rs. 22,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 22,999.
- 5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Octa core Processor
- 4GB RAM
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3680 mAh battery