Nubia to offer massive discounts on all smartphones via Amazon Prime Day sale today

Nubia smartphones, today announced that their entire range of devices introduced till date in India, will be made available to subscribers of Amazon Prime on India's first Amazon Prime days on July 10-11.

Amazon is offering its prime subscribers a cash back of 15% on all devices. There are additional discounts on products starting from Rs 1000 to Rs 4000. Cashbacks will be offered in alliance with HDFC Bank and limited to a maximum of Rs 2000.

Mr. Dheeraj Kukreja - Marketing Director, nubia India said, "All Nubia products are known for their superlative camera, impeccable focus on design and an intuitive user interface and Amazon prime days are recognized globally as an opportunity to purchase best products at great price. We are delighted that with India's first ever Amazon prime day, customers once again have an opportunity to acquire handsets that integrate technology with aesthetics."

Following the nubia Z17mini, which was company's first dual camera offering in India, the M2 will be nubia's second device to be launched in India. The device is exclusively available for Amazon prime users from 6.00pm on July 10th and till 11th, it will be made available for non-prime users at a later date.

Here are the details of the offers:

Nubia Z11 Mini Specs of Nubia Z11 Mini

Offers:

Nubia is offering Rs. 1500 and 15% cashback offers on Z11 Mini. Officially priced at Rs. 11,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 9,999.

5.0 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels

Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

3GB RAM

Android,5.1.1 Lollipop

16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 2800 mAh Battery Nubia Z11 Black Gold Specs of Nubia Z11 Black Gold

Offers:

Nubia is offering Rs. 4000 and 15% cashback offers on Z11 Black Gold. Officially priced at Rs. 29,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 25,999.

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels

Quad Core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)

4/6 GB RAM

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nubia Z11 Gray Specs of Nubia Z11 Gray

Offers:

Nubia is offering Rs. 4000 and 15% cashback offers on Z11 Gray. Officially priced at Rs. 28,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 24,999. 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels

Quad Core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)

4/6 GB RAM

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

16MP Primary Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nubia M2 Lite Specs of Nubia M2 Lite

Offers:

Nubia is offering Rs. 1500 and 15% cashback offers on M2 Lite. Officially priced at Rs. 12,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 10,999.

5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels

Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53

3GB RAM

Android,7.0 Nougat

13MP Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nubia Z17 Mini Specs of Nubia Z17 Mini

Offers:

Nubia is offering Rs. 1000 and 15% cashback offers on Z17 Mini. Officially priced at Rs. 19,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 18,999.

5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels

Octa-core (4x1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4x1.4 GHz Cortex-A53)

4GB RAM

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 2950 mAh Battery Nubia N1 Specs of Nubia N1

Offers:

Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on N1. Officially priced at Rs. 12,499, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 12,499.

5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels

Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

3GB RAM

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

13MP Primary Camera, 13 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Nubia N2 Specs of Nubia N2

Offers:

Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on N1. Officially priced at Rs. 15,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 15,999.

5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels

Octa Core (Quad Core x 1.5 GHz + Quad Core x 1 GHz, Cortex-A53)

4GB RAM

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

13MP Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery Nubia N1 Lite Specs of Nubia N1 Lite

Offers:

Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on N1 Lite. Officially priced at Rs. 6,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 6,999.

5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53

2GB RAM

8MP Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nubia M2 Specs of Nubia M2

Offers:

Nubia is offering 15% cashback offers on M2. Officially priced at Rs. 22,999, the company is offering this smartphone now at Rs. 22,999.

5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels

Octa core Processor

4GB RAM

Android,7.0 Nougat

13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 16 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3680 mAh battery