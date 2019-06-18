nubia Red Magic 3 Is The Perfect Gaming Phone With Industry-Leading GameBoost Mode Features oi-Rohit Arora

Gaming phones are gradually picking up momentum. The game-centric handsets combine flagship-grade hardware and customized software add-ons to deliver handheld-console level gaming experience within a smartphone form-factor. The most recent addition to the Gaming phone lineup is the nubia Red Magic 3.

First unveiled in April 2019, the gaming beast is now set to make its entry to the Indian market on June 17th, 2019. nubia Red Magic 3 is not like any other gaming smartphone we have seen and tested in past. It's loaded with flagship-grade specifications and also brings some never-before-seen features to the table. These industry-first features make nubia Red Magic 3 much more than just a gaming smartphone.

Let's find out why nubia Red Magic 3 is going to be the 'Ultimate Gaming Smartphone' of the year 2019.

World's First Gaming Smartphone With Liquid Cooling & Air Cooling Mechanism

Let's start with a feature which is an absolute must for a game-centric handset, i.e. a powerful and effective cooling engine. The cooling mechanism plays a vital role in the overall functionality of a gaming device, be it a console, PC or a gaming phone. nubia Red Magic 3 takes things to next level by featuring active-cooling machinery. It is the first smartphone to offer 'Liquid cooling' technology. Instead of a traditional heat-sink, nubia Red magic 3 features a state-of-the-art 'Turbo fan' that ensures the most-effective heat dissipation on a gaming device. The turbo fan increases heat transfer by 500 percent allowing you to enjoy long and intense gaming sessions without any performance slowdown. Combined with Liquid cooling, the duo creates the most effective heat management system on a smartphone for smooth and unmatched gaming performance.

Design That Bleeds Gaming From Every Corner

One look at nubia Red Magic 3 makes it quite evident that this is not your regular Android phone. The smartphone clearly stands out among the crowd because of its unique game-centric design. If you are gamer, you will instantly fall in love with the look and feel of Red Magic 3. nubia Red Magic 3 features a dedicated GameBoost button that activates the GameBoost mode on the device. The GameBoost mode essentially boosts the system performance, and also restricts notifications to deliver a hindrance-free gameplay experience.

Besides, nubia has placed all the required buttons on the sides of the device to ensure smooth gaming experience. The remappable shoulder buttons, and pin connectors are placed aesthetically on the sides to ensure a clutter-free design. Overall, nubia has ensured that even when you are not playing games, you get the in-hand feel of carrying around a truly game-centric smartphone.

The design team at nubia has used Aluminum to craft this stunning device and has also added a matte finish to make it feel even more premium. The back of the instantly catches the eye because of the vivid Red and Black color scheme, angular edges, uniquely designed speaker grille, hexagonal fingerprint scanner and diamond-shaped camera module. The icing on the cake is the RGB LED strip that throws off some amazing light effects to bring life to the entire rear panel. The RGB LED strip creates over 16.8 million colors and is customizable via Red Magic's light effects editor. Overall, the Red Magic 3 has an aggressive feel to it that every gamer out there will adore.

90Hz Display For Superior Gaming Experience

nubia Red Magic 3 boasts a massive 6.65-inch, ultra-widescreen FHD+ HDR AMOLED display. Unlike most of the flagship handsets that maxes out at just 60Hz refresh rate, the display on nubia Red Magic 3 offers an unprecedented refresh rate of 90Hz. The 90Hz refresh rate allows for smooth transition animations and a brilliant gameplay. The industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate combined with the 2,340 x 1,080p resolution makes everything crisp and highly responsive. The smoothness continues even when you are not playing games and streaming videos. With a 240Hz touch response rate, the HD AMOLED screen is also very sensitive. The user interface and basic screen navigation experience on Red Magic 3 is just mind-blowing.

4D Vibration, Dual Speakers And Trigger Buttons

To ensure best-in-class feedback while playing games like PUBG and Call of Duty, nubia has also engineered a 4D Vibration for Red Magic 3. The 4D vibration is essentially an advanced haptic feedback engine that delivers better vibration feedback response while you indulge in aggressive shooting tournaments on popular games. The experience is further complemented by dual-stereo speakers featuring DTS:X, and 3D sound for a cinematic soundscape, with or without headphones. Moreover, nubia Red Magic 3 also boasts dedicated trigger buttons. These touch-sensitive triggers serve as additional hardware buttons, thus ending the need for a gamepad accessory. Every bullet you shoot in the game can be felt and heard better on the Red Magic 3.

The entire setup ensures console-levels gameplay experience on a mobile device.

Gigantic 5,000 mAh Battery Unit

Last but not least, nubia Red Magic 3 also ensures a long-lasting battery life as the handset is backed by a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery unit. Combined with the effective 27W fast charging, the battery cell on this handset will always be ready to handle stress while you enjoy the long and engaging gaming sessions on the beautiful 90Hz display.

Top-Tier Flagship Specifications

The driving engine of a gaming device has to be powerful and snappy enough to handle stress. nubia is offering the latest and greatest- Snapdragon 855 chipset aided by Adreno 640 GPU. The graphics card is powerful enough to smoothly render graphics from every Android game available on Google Play Store. You also get two RAM-ROM variants; one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the flagship 12GB RAM combined with 256GB internal storage. The combination of SD855, Adren0 640 GPU and 8-12GB RAM ensures lag-free gaming experience at all costs and in every scenario.

Software- Latest Android Pie And Game-Centric Software Add-Ons

Complementing the high-end hardware is the near-stock Android Pie software on the Red Magic 3. The smartphone runs the latest iteration of Android 9.0 in its truest form for a lag-free user experience. The company has also added game-centric software features to further elevate your gaming experience. nubia Red Magic 3 gets a dedicated Game Space, which can be accessed by the Switch button, and turns your phone into a gaming console. It restricts the unwanted notifications, place all important controls at one place gives an easy access to all installed games on your device. You can also keep a close check on all the phone's vitals while engaging in graphical-intensive games on Red Magic 3.

8K Video Recording

Another industry-first feature that makes Red Magic 3 a truly one-of-its-kind gaming smartphone is the 8K video recording ability. The smartphone boasts a 48MP rear camera with bright F/1.7 aperture lens. The 48MP camera works on the current flagship sensor- Sony IMX586 and can capture 8K videos- first ever on a smartphone. While you might not have a 8K supported panel to stream the video footage shot on nubia Red magic 3, the fact that this handset can capture 8K is no less than a wonder. nubia has indeed given a new benchmark to beat in the camera segment with the 8K video recording ability on the impressive Red Magic 3 smartphone.

Overall, nubia has engineered the perfect smartphone for avid gamers. The Red Magic 3 offers everything that is most required for a gaming device to let you enjoy the most immersive gaming sessions on a mobile device. It is a smartphone designed to deliver the console-level gameplay experience.

