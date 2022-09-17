ENGLISH

    Planning to Buy iPhone 14? Here Is How Much Your Old iPhone Can Fetch You

    Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series of smartphones which starts at Rs. 79,900. While the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus borrow several design elements for their predecessors, the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come with an improved display featuring the Dynamic Island, a brand new A16 bionic processor, and an improved camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.

     
    Planning to Buy iPhone 14? Exchange Your Old iPhone for a Better Deal

    If you already own an iPhone, exchanging it can fetch you a good amount of discount while buying the latest iPhone 14. You can check your old iPhone's value on Apple's official website and authorized retail stores across the country. Make sure to have all the details including your pin code and iPhone serial number, Besides, the condition of the phone is also important to get an estimate of your older iPhone.

    Not just iPhones, but you can also exchange an Android device for the new iPhone 14. However, unless you have a flagship model from a brand like Samsung or OnePlus, those devices won't offer a good exchange price like their iPhone counterparts.

    Apple iPhone 14 Series Starting Price In India

    • iPhone 14 -- Rs. 79,900 (128GB)
    • iPhone 14 Plus -- Rs. 89,900 (128GB)
    • iPhone 14 Pro -- Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB)
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max -- Rs. 1,39,900 (128GB)
    ModelMaximum Exchange Price
    iPhone 6s4720
    iPhone 6s Plus5705
    iPhone 77530
    iPhone 7 Plus9,060
    iPhone 810,260
    iPhone 8 Plus12,000
    iPhone X14,820
    iPhone XS19,540
    iPhone XS Max22,510
    iPhone XR14,800
    iPhone 1122,570
    iPhone 11 Pro31,500
    iPhone 11 Pro Max34,000
    iPhone SE 202012,000
    iPhone 12 mini22,500
    iPhone 12 31,130
    iPhone 12 Pro41,500
    iPhone 12 Pro Max44,500
    iPhone 13 mini36,580
    iPhone 1341,600
    iPhone 13 Pro55,535
    iPhone 13 Pro Max58,730

    These are the officially listed maximum exchange price offered by Apple. Depending on the condition of the iPhone put up for the exchange, its value might come down. The company is offering a maximum of Rs. 4,750 if you exchange the iPhone 6s. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can fetch up to Rs. 58,730.

    You can also sell your older device elsewhere to get a slightly better deal. When you return an iPhone to Apple, the company recycles the device so they don't end up in landfills.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 8:09 [IST]
