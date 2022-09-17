Planning to Buy iPhone 14? Here Is How Much Your Old iPhone Can Fetch You Features oi-Vivek

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series of smartphones which starts at Rs. 79,900. While the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus borrow several design elements for their predecessors, the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come with an improved display featuring the Dynamic Island, a brand new A16 bionic processor, and an improved camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.

If you already own an iPhone, exchanging it can fetch you a good amount of discount while buying the latest iPhone 14. You can check your old iPhone's value on Apple's official website and authorized retail stores across the country. Make sure to have all the details including your pin code and iPhone serial number, Besides, the condition of the phone is also important to get an estimate of your older iPhone.

Not just iPhones, but you can also exchange an Android device for the new iPhone 14. However, unless you have a flagship model from a brand like Samsung or OnePlus, those devices won't offer a good exchange price like their iPhone counterparts.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Starting Price In India

iPhone 14 -- Rs. 79,900 (128GB)

iPhone 14 Plus -- Rs. 89,900 (128GB)

iPhone 14 Pro -- Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max -- Rs. 1,39,900 (128GB)

Model Maximum Exchange Price iPhone 6s 4720 iPhone 6s Plus 5705 iPhone 7 7530 iPhone 7 Plus 9,060 iPhone 8 10,260 iPhone 8 Plus 12,000 iPhone X 14,820 iPhone XS 19,540 iPhone XS Max 22,510 iPhone XR 14,800 iPhone 11 22,570 iPhone 11 Pro 31,500 iPhone 11 Pro Max 34,000 iPhone SE 2020 12,000 iPhone 12 mini 22,500 iPhone 12 31,130 iPhone 12 Pro 41,500 iPhone 12 Pro Max 44,500 iPhone 13 mini 36,580 iPhone 13 41,600 iPhone 13 Pro 55,535 iPhone 13 Pro Max 58,730

These are the officially listed maximum exchange price offered by Apple. Depending on the condition of the iPhone put up for the exchange, its value might come down. The company is offering a maximum of Rs. 4,750 if you exchange the iPhone 6s. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can fetch up to Rs. 58,730.

You can also sell your older device elsewhere to get a slightly better deal. When you return an iPhone to Apple, the company recycles the device so they don't end up in landfills.

