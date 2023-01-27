OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Comparison Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Nothing Phone (1) is a revolutionary product by Carl Pei, who was the co-founder of the OnePlus brand. The smartphone offers an innovative design and LED Glyph lights. It is challenged by the OnePlus 10R 5G, which is an affordable flagship smartphone and is a well-rounded package. If you are looking for a smartphone at the ₹30,000 price point, then these two devices are excellent options. But, which one would be best for you? Let's find out.

OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Design

The OnePlus 10R comes with a flat rear panel and a flat sides design. But, it is built entirely out of polycarbonate, which is a huge bummer at this price point.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) gets a premium metal and glass construction. The rear panel is translucent and gets LED Glyph lights that glow in various combinations. Both smartphones come with a hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Display

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a slightly larger 6.7-inch 10-bit Fluid AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and the rear.

OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Performance

The OnePlus 10R 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The chipset is built on a 5nm fabrication process. In comparison, the Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, built on the 6nm fabrication process. Both devices will perform similarly in day-to-day tasks. However, the OnePlus 10R's Dimensity 8100 Max chipset would offer you more gaming performance.

OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Camera

The OnePlus 10R 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The Nothing Phone 1 has a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a secondary 50MP ultrawide snapper. Rather than going for a sub-par triple rear camera setup, Nothing opted for a higher resolution ultrawide camera for this device. Both smartphones get a 16MP front-facing sensor for selfies and videos.

OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Battery

The OnePlus 10R 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery under its hood with options of 80W and 150W fast charging. The Nothing Phone (1) gets a slightly smaller 4500mAh battery with a 33W wired and 15W wireless charging provision.

OnePlus 10R vs Nothing Phone (1): Conclusion

Whether it's design, build, or camera, the Nothing Phone (1) beats the OnePlus 10R 5G handsomely. The OnePlus 10R has a slight edge in performance and charging speeds. But, the Nothing Phone (1) takes the lead again with a cheaper price tag.

The Nothing Phone (1) is deservedly the winner of this comparison and can be bought for around ₹30,000. If you trust the OnePlus brand more, then the OnePlus 10R starts at ₹33,000 in India.

