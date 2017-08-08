OnePlus 5 Soft Gold variant goes on sale in India: Threat to high-end Gold variant smartphones

OnePlus 5 is now available in Gold color and if you want one in your hands, you better hurry up because the variation is a limited edition.

One Plus 5 was originally launched in two subtle colors viz. Midnight Black and Slate Grey. The Soft Gold color brings a bling to one of the most popular smartphones around the globe.

The Soft Gold variant comes with a similar tag as the Midnight Black and Slate Grey and will be available for consumers from August 9, 2017.

OnePlus5 enjoys immense popularity in India and has developed a liking in European countries and the US over the years. With the launch of the new variant, sales are expected to go up.

OnePlus 5 was launched in India in June 2017 and the device took the markets with a storm. However, the journey so far has not been a smooth one for the brand. It had to overcome the hurdle of 911 bug and some serious issue related to performance while gaming after the recent update of its Oxygen OS.

OnePlus resolved the issues promptly which is rather commendable. The OnePlus 5 Soft Gold variant will witness a quick grab from consumers given the popularity of the brand.

