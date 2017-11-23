OnePlus 5T does it again: Creates launch day sales record in just 6 hours

OnePlus 5T has brought the Indian smartphone market to a standstill. The mighty flagship smartphone took the online world by storm before its launch day and is now the highest grossing product on a single day among Prime Members. With an aggressive price-point and top-of-the line specifications, OnePlus 5T has attracted strong customer interest, exactly double when compared to the brand's previous flagship- OnePlus 5.

Seeing the positive feedback from consumers who have shown heartwarming response on the day 1 of sales on Amazon.in, OnePlus has announce a special preview sale on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in on 24th November. The sale will be open to all customers from 12 pm to 1 pm and will give them a chance to grab their own OnePlus 5T handset.

As it goes with company's product lineup, OnePlus 5T's huge popularity and truck load of positive reviews also called for pop-up events across the world. The brand organized exciting pop-up meet-ups in India and across the globe giving its fans and interested buyers a chance to witness the company's new innovation.

Pop-up events across the globe The exclusive pop-up events made it possible for OnePlus fans to have a first-hand experience of the latest OnePlus handset and also gave them a lifetime chance to interact with the people behind the flagship smartphone. The pop-up meets were also organized across the globe in cities including Amsterdam, UK, Paris, Germany, Italy, Holland, etc. OnePlus organized the pop-up events in central locations in Delhi and Bangalore for OnePlus fans. First-hand experience of the new OnePlus 5T and a chance to buy your own handset OnePlus volunteers were available during the pop-up events to assist the interested customers and OnePlus fans. These volunteers and spokespersons answers the OnePlus fans' queries related to new smartphone and the brand. Long queues of fans and interested buyers also had a chance to buy the mighty flagship smartphone from the pop-up meets itself. OnePlus 5T makes record-breaking sales in India OnePlus 5T is undoubtedly one of the most sought after handset and has everything you look for in a smartphone in today's time. Launched at an aggressive price-point, OnePlus 5T makes some of the best flagships look downright costly and unwanted. Just after its launch, OnePlus 5T became a hot seller in the Indian smartphone market with record-breaking launch day sales. OnePlus team posted an update via company's Twitter handle and informed the world that in just 6 hours, OnePlus 5T become the company's fastest selling device in India. The brand had conducted an early access sale on Amazon India (for Prime members only), and on OnePlus' official website. High-end specifications at an aggressive price-point OnePlus 5T is engineered to take the OnePlus 5's legacy one step further by improving on some of the most significant features, such as screen and camera. The smartphone flaunts a 6-inch Full HD screen with the new 18:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a larger 3450mAh battery unit with company's highly acclaimed Dash charging support. OnePlus 5T is powered by the fastest CPU in town- Snapdragon 835 chipset to take care of processing. For multitasking, OnePlus 5T comes in 8GB and 6GB RAM. As far as storage is concerned, the smartphone comes with 128GB and 64GB internal memory variants respectively. The new display and improved camera combined with the mighty hardware and latest software makes OnePlus 5T an ideal handset for masses. Price and Availability OnePlus 5T comes in two variants. The 64GB storage variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 32,999, and 128GB internal storage paired with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T is available on company's official website and on Amazon India.