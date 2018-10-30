OnePlus 6T: Everything you need to know before the official Indian launch event

The day has finally come when OnePlus will write a new chapter in the history of mobile technology. After months-long leaks, rumors and some official news shared by OnePlus team, the smartphone is all set to make a grand entry in the Indian market today at a launch event to be held at KDJW Stadium, inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi at 8:30 pm.

OnePlus 6T is going to the next big thing in the premium flagship smartphone category and that's why we want you to know everything about the new smartphone before its official launch event. Here we have summed up everything important about the new flagship smartphone that will make you love it even more. So sit back and enjoy the futuristic ride with the all-new OnePlus 6T.

Watch launch event from anywhere

It is going to be a one-of-its-kind moment to witness the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T right from the launch venue. However, if for some reason you are not able to make it to the event; you can tune it to livestream from virtually anywhere to experience the sheer thrill of the most anticipated launch event of the year 2018. The livestream will start at 8:00 pm tonight. You can also set a reminder to get notified for the livestream.

Pre-book your OnePlus 6T today

The OnePlus 6T pre-bookings and has already made Rs 400 crore of bookings within 36 hours. Consumers can pre-book their device on Amazon.in by buying an e-Gift Card worth Rs 1,000. Interestingly, customers who pre-book the new OnePlus 6T will also receive a pair of OnePlus' all-new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs. 1,490 along with an additional Rs. 500 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

Exciting launch day offers

OnePlus as a brand has always offered exciting launch offers with company's every new product launch. This time around, the team at OnePlus has come up with some really consumer-friendly offers on the purchase of OnePlus 6T. The company has joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer 'OnePlus 6T Unlock the Speed Offer'. Under the offer, customers will be rewarded with an instant cashback of Rs. 5,400 in vouchers on the first prepaid recharge of Rs. 299 on www.jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers, and the MyJio app.

Moreover, the plan will also entitle them to experience fast 3GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio's premium applications. Effectively, the offer will bring a total of 3TB of 4G data to the users over 36 recharges over the time.

Besides, OnePlus has also made all the provisions to ensure the safety of your OnePlus 6T. The company has partnered with Kotak Servify to offer free damage protection for 12 months on the new flagship handset. Last but not least; OnePlus 6T buyers will also get discounts up to Rs. 500 on Amazon Kindle on Amazon.in

Now when you know about the livestream, pre-booking and launch offers, let's shift our focus on the real star here- the OnePlus 6T.

Touch of Future

OnePlus 6T is engineered to take the innovation to next level. The smartphone will come equipped with a futuristic Screen Unlock feature which will deliver an incredibly fast in-display unlock experience. The company has carefully placed the fastest fingerprint scanner under the OLED screen that takes just 0.34 seconds to unlock the phone. A lot of hard work went into making the technology smart and practical for consumers.

The Screen Unlock on OnePlus 6T is the result of powerful hardware and self-learning algorithms that preload your biometric information and keep it secure on the underlying chip. Your biometric information is stored in a dedicated 'Trust Zone' in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The moment you will place your finger on the designated zone on the screen, the in-display fingerprint scanner will scan your biometric data to unlock the handset. The whole process will be instant and extremely secure.

Unmatched Flagship performance

Without any shadow of doubt, OnePlus 6T will offer the best-in-class hardware performance. The smartphone is backed by the flagship Snapdragon 845 CPU and will have 6GB and 8GB RAM options to choose from. Combined with the massive 3,700 mAH battery unit and glitch-free and intelligent OxygenOS, OnePlus 6T will be a force to be reckoned with. It doesn't matter what games you are playing or how many applications are active in the background, OnePlus 6T will offer lag-free software and hardware performance.

Experience Android like never before with the all new OxygenOS

OnePlus is known to deliver an unmatched software experience with each and every device it produces. With OnePlus 6T, the company will ensure you experience the latest and best-in-class mobile software performance. OnePlus 6T will be the first non-Pixel smartphone in India to run the latest Android Pie out-of-the-box. With OnePlus 6T, you will get to experience the upgraded gesture navigation features, new adaptive battery mode for long-lasting battery life, better memory management, advanced Do not Disturb mode and much more. The device will feature a whole new UI making it the most distinct and intuitive version of OxygenOS yet.

New Bullet Type-C earphones

Another game-changing aspect of OnePlus 6T will be the new Bullet earphones. OnePlus 6T will utilize the Type-C port to deliver a lossless audio experience to users. The brand has removed the 3.5mm headphone jack to improve the audio experience and overall battery life of the handset. The extra space saved by removing the audio jack has enabled OnePlus engineers to add a powerful battery unit. So even if you are using a pair of wireless headphones, the battery life will not suffer due to bigger battery cell empowering the upcoming OnePlus flagship handset.

Exclusive partnership with Reliance Digital

OnePlus has a big surprise for its fans. The company has recently joined hands with Reliance Digital, India's No. 1 and fastest growing consumer electronics chain. The collaboration between the two market leaders will create a massive number of retail touch points for customers to experience and purchase OnePlus mobile phones across cities in India. This will ensure a substantial reach of OnePlus products for tech-savvy Indian mobile users and OnePlus fans.

Interested buyers and OnePlus fans will now have extensive offline options to experience the OnePlus products at conveniently located stores. Moreover, OnePlus will also ensure that consumers do not face any discrepancies in offline and online prices of OnePlus devices. Last but not least; customers will also get benefit from promotion campaigns run by Reliance Digital stores.