OnePlus 7T: Top New Features That Demand Your Attention
OnePlus has finally put all the leaks and rumors to rest with the launch of its latest flagship - the OnePlus 7T. The latest smartphone has been priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant, while the 256GB ROM model will be selling for a price of Rs. 39,990. It would be safe to say that the new offering falls somewhere between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The company has followed its tradition of pricing new products a notch higher than their predecessors. But, if you take a look at the overall package, it seems on point for its asking price. The OnePlus 7T comes with some noticeable upgrades over its precursor. So, here are some improvements that we believe are worth your attention.
Fluid Display With 90Hz Refresh Rate
OnePlus 7T smartly tucks in a 6.5-inch OLED screen in a compact form factor which is smaller than the OnePlus 7 Pro. The display retains the teardrop notch from the OnePlus 7 and it's a flat surface, unlike the 7 Pro which curves around the edges.
The USP of the display is that it has a 90Hz refresh rate that makes transitions and animations smoother. This also makes the OnePlus 7T one of the cheaper phones that boast such functionality.
The brightness levels go up to a 1,000 nits, so the sunlight legibility shouldn't be underwhelming. However, the resolution is only 1080p and the bezels are slightly thicker. But, that's a small bargain at this price point.
Rear Panel Gets An Overhaul
Apart from upgraded internals, the OnePlus 7T also witnessed a design overhaul. At least on the rear panel, if not so much upfront. So, on the rear, the company has housed the three cameras inside a circular watch-like module. That doesn't make it the best-looking phone out there and might be a dealbreaker for some.
The new device also has the Glacier Blue color, however, it's glossier than the previous-gen OnePlus smartphones. It could attract fingerprint in a jiffy which is something no one appreciates.
Snapdragon On Steroids
The OnePlus 7T has the Snapdragon 855+ processor at its heart, which is the latest mobile chip from Qualcomm and also the snappiest. The chip is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC with better CPU and GPU performance. Besides, the chipset is backed by UFS 3.0 that shortens the app launch time.
With the new processor, the OnePlus 7T will be able to perform at up to 15 percent faster with improved graphics. It is an octa-core chipset that runs at 2.96 GHz with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU.
New Oxygen OS Wrapped Around Android 10
The OnePlus 7T comes with the latest version of the Oxygen OS based on the newest Android 10 operating system. This is also the first non-Pixel smartphone to run Google's new operating system.
Thanks to the new software, the performance gets a bump and timely updates make the overall experience better. You also get the Android 10 gestures on this phone making your life easier.
New Camera Setup
The new camera setup comprises of the same sensors that the OnePlus 7 Pro bestows. It setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.
The camera also supports 4K video recording up to 60fps. However, the OnePlus 7T supports macro photography as well. Upfront, you get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.
Warp Charge 30T Support
The new OnePlus 7T comes equipped with a 3,800 mAh battery. The size of the battery is smaller compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro (4,000 mAh). However, the new offering draws its fuel leveraging the new Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.
The new tech claims to charge the OnePlus 7T from zero to 70 percent within 30 minutes. This is a welcome change as it would keep the device up and running for a long time without having to seek a charger now and then.
