OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Special Edition Color Variant Hands-On

What’s Changed?

The Gray Ash color variant comes with a matte finish rear panel which has a soft satin feel to it. The choice of color and finish looks much elegant as compared to the regular glossy finish Gray Onyx and Blue Marble versions. The frosted glass with matte texture hardly picks up any fingerprints or smudges. It should also offer good durability as the panel is essentially a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer with a premium finish. Overall, if you are planning to buy the 12GB variant of the OnePlus Nord, the Gray Ash should be the color variant you should go for.

Overall Design Remains Same

The overall design remains as it is. The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash variant measures 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm and weighs 184 grams. The vertically stacked quad-lens camera setup sits at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The right side of the device has the signature Alert Slider and the power button. The volume rockers are placed on the left side and a microphone is placed at the top of the device. The dual nano-SIM card slot, Type-C charging port and a speaker grille are positioned at the bottom.

OnePlus Nord Ergonomics

Despite flaunting a big screen, the Nord isn't bulkier and easily fits in your palm. The compact form-factor makes it quite appropriate for one-hand use. If you don't prefer heavy and big-screen devices, the OnePlus Nord will impress you a lot.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Specifications

Similar to other color variants, the OnePlus Gray Ash also flaunts a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display and is powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G SoC with X52 5G modem. The chipset is aided by 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM for multitasking. The special edition color variant only comes in 256GB UFS 2.1 storage option. The OnePlus Nord does not offer a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications

The OnePlus Nord flaunts a quad-lens rear camera featuring a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The OIS enabled primary sensor is aided by an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord boasts a dual-lens camera featuring a 32MP + 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor combination. As far as software is concerned, the OnePlus Nord comes running on Android 10.0 with OxygenOS. The OnePlus Nord has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Availability

The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Special Edition variant is available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The smartphone comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.