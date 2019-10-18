Just In
- 22 min ago Flipkart Video Originals Set To Take On Amazon Prime Video
-
- 37 min ago Rent A Car From The Ola App - Ola Drive Self-Drive Car-Sharing Service Launched In India
- 52 min ago OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show Quad Rear Cameras
- 1 hr ago Mi Mix 4 Expected To Launch Sooner In 2019: Expected Specifications And Price
Don't Miss
- Movies Sudeep & Priya To Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary In Bigg Boss 7 House This Weekend!
- News Kalyan Jewellers offers mega Diwali discounts and giveaways
- Lifestyle Jio Mami 2019: Who Wore What And Whose Outfit We Liked The Most, Find Out
- Automobiles Exide Neo Electric Rickshaw Unveiled In India: Will Feature Rear-View Camera
- Sports T10 League 2019: Former England coach Trevor Bayliss to guide Moeen Ali-led Team Abu Dhabi
- Finance IRCTC Shares Touch Another Record High
- Travel How To Choose The Right Travel Insurance Policy
- Education HTET Preparation Tips To Crack Exam In One Month
Oppo Big Diwali Sale 2019 Offers: Right Time To Buy Oppo Smartphones
Oppo has organized a grand sale called "Big Diwali Sale" across its official website, under which the users can grab several smartphones at much-relieving discounts. The sale also brings in some other exciting deals that you wouldn't like to miss.
The official website of Oppo has offers like up to 10% cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards, 5% cashback on using RBL bank, and 10% cashback on HDFC financial services.
Besides, the company offers a complete mobile protection plan at a minimal price value and a one-time screen replacement.
Oppo Reno 2Z
The handset is available at Amazon a price point of Rs. 29,990 with Rs. 3,000 off. The prime aspect of the device is its quad-camera setup at the rear.
Oppo Reno 2
The discounted price value of the device is at Rs. 36,990 and the starting EMI for he handset is from Rs. 1,741 per month.
Oppo A5 2020
The handset prime specs include a 5,000mAh battery backup, Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers, and a 6.5-inch nano-waterdrop sunlight screen with 3D aesthetic design.
Oppo A9 2020
The price of the device starts from Rs. 12,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage option. You can buy the phone with different available EMI plans across Amazon.
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,449
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
16,490
-
11,718
-
11,886
-
17,999
-
25,129
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769