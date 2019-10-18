ENGLISH

    Oppo Big Diwali Sale 2019 Offers: Right Time To Buy Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Oppo has organized a grand sale called "Big Diwali Sale" across its official website, under which the users can grab several smartphones at much-relieving discounts. The sale also brings in some other exciting deals that you wouldn't like to miss.

    Oppo Diwali Offers On Smartphones
     

    The official website of Oppo has offers like up to 10% cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards, 5% cashback on using RBL bank, and 10% cashback on HDFC financial services.

    Besides, the company offers a complete mobile protection plan at a minimal price value and a one-time screen replacement.

    Oppo Reno 2Z

    Oppo Reno 2Z

    The handset is available at Amazon a price point of Rs. 29,990 with Rs. 3,000 off. The prime aspect of the device is its quad-camera setup at the rear.

    Oppo Reno 2

    Oppo Reno 2

    The discounted price value of the device is at Rs. 36,990 and the starting EMI for he handset is from Rs. 1,741 per month.

    Oppo A5 2020
     

    Oppo A5 2020

    The handset prime specs include a 5,000mAh battery backup, Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers, and a 6.5-inch nano-waterdrop sunlight screen with 3D aesthetic design.

    Oppo A9 2020

    Oppo A9 2020

    The price of the device starts from Rs. 12,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage option. You can buy the phone with different available EMI plans across Amazon.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
