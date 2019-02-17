OPPO F11 Pro: Smartphone that will redefine innovation and flagship performance

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand that redefined the mobile innovation with flagship smartphones like 'Find X' and 'R17 Pro' is soon going to unveil a new technology breakthrough. This time around, OPPO is set to push the envelope even further with a new smartphone that will offer many industries first to offer an exceptional smartphone user-experience.

48MP Ultra High-definition Camera

OPPO will soon unveil the mighty F11 Pro smartphone that will boast a massive 48MP primary camera sensor aided by a secondary camera to create hardware-driven depth of field effect. The camera setup will be aligned vertically in the centre of the phone along with LED flashlight. It is going to be an entirely new camera setup for never-before-seen photography results. OPPO F11 Pro's high-definition camera will provide best-in-class detailing to capture the minutest details of the subject. As the company is using a whopping 48MP sensor, the camera is expected to capture extraordinary results in every possible light condition.

Super-Night Mode For Unparalleled Results

To make the most out of its 48MP dual rear camera, OPPO F11 Pro is said to feature exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine. The AI Ultra-Clear Engine will intelligently recognize scenes by examining the available light in the surroundings. The camera will then optimize the settings for flaw-less photographs. The intelligent AI engine is also expected to aid in optimizing the image-stabilization process while taking long exposure shots. This will help in capturing well-light shots in low and extreme low-light situations.

Besides, the machine learning algorithms will further improve the low-light performance by brightening the skin when you frame a portrait shot in extreme low-light surroundings. What this means is that OPPO F11 Pro will offer an impressive camera performance with its portrait mode to deliver professional-class images from a smartphone.

The phone also features the 'Ultra Night Mode' for best-in-class low-light images. The Ultra Night Mode of the OPPO F11 Pro will function to deliver excellent photos in a variety of night scenes.

Rising Camera

In addition to the 48MP dual rear camera setup, OPPO F11 Pro is also expected to boast a massive front-facing camera. Unlike the regular selfie cameras OPPO F11 Pro is expected to feature a revolutionary rising selfie camera. OPPO might have included a retractable camera module at the top centre of the F11 Pro which will come out the moment you press the on-screen selfie camera buttons.

The AI enabled selfie camera will feature OPPO's highly acclaimed Beautification technology which is known for offering best-in-class self portraits. The camera software will also feature a variety of effects to make your selfies look even better.

Full-Screen Display

Another teaser shows OPPO F11 Pro in its full glory boasting a full-screen display, called as 'Panoramic Screen'.

The bezels around the display are extremely thin to ensure best-in-class immersive multimedia viewing experience.

Mesmerizing Design

We were simply blown away with the design and color schemes of OPPO phones. Like its predecessors OPPO Find X, R17 Pro and OPPO K1, the upcoming OPPO F11 Pro has already set new design benchmarks in its teaser on twitter. The short video clip gave a glimpse of an all new symmetrical design, panoramic screen, gorgeous gradient colors that accentuate its design principles, along with a greater screen size and higher screen ratio. With this new launch OPPO will be the first in the industry to apply the Nano Printting, creating effects like ink-wash paintings to make the phone look naturally divergent and irregular.

The teaser video also showed that OPPO F11 Pro will follow a metal-glass design with gentle curves around the corners for a streamlined in-hand feel, along with what looks like a 3D back cover.It is not yet officially confirmed but the teaser hints that OPPO F11 Pro will come in two striking colors- Thunder Black and Aurora Green with color transitions that may be more natural and purer. We couldn't wait to see the OPPO F11 Pro in person as it is going to be a design sensation from the house of OPPO.