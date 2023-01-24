Oppo F21 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo and OnePlus are actively competing in the mid-range Android smartphone category. These Chinese brands offer smartphones with slight variations and upgrades in this lucrative segment. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launched in 2022. Let's compare the specifications and features of these midrange smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Display

The OPPO F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, which has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The screen is protected by a 5th-Gen Corning Gorilla Glass.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Performance

The Oppo F21 Pro has a 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which has been manufactured on a 6nm fabrication process. The SoC has been paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 5G support. The processor on both phones is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's a variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Cameras

The Oppo F21 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 64MP primary camera, which has an aperture of f/1.7. The main lens is accompanied by a 2MP 30x microscope shooter with f/3.3 aperture and a 2MP macro snapper with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera on the front.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with a large f/1.7 aperture. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Battery

The Oppo F21 Pro packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 6W wired fast charging. Incidentally, even the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 4500mAh battery, but it supports only 33W fast wired charging.

While both smartphones have identical capacities, the Oppo smartphone should charge faster. However, battery endurance should depend primarily on usage patterns.

Oppo F21 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Which One To Buy?

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G have been built to sport attractive prices in the mid-range Android smartphone category. Each device has some potent aspects which are coupled with subtle compromises to keep the price within the needed range.

The Oppo phone has a Snapdragon SoC and packs 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the OnePlus smartphone has 6GB and 8GB RAM options but features a Dimensity SoC, which isn't as optimized for gaming as a Snapdragon chipset.

Both smartphones have an under-display fingerprint scanner, which was once a rare feature to see in the mid-range category. These devices are available before the ₹25000 mark and surprisingly match each other in nearly every category. Hence, declaring a winner is a little difficult between these 5G-enabled smartphones.

