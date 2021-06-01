OPPO Fantastic Days Sale Offers: Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo A11, Oppo A5s, Oppo A3s And More

Oppo F11 Pro

The smartphone is available at Rs. 16,990 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It comes in Aurora Green and Thunder Black color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 1,416 per month.

Oppo F11

On buying the device, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 9,000. It is priced at Rs. 12,990 with 40% off. You will also get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange.

Oppo A7

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 12,990 for 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It is available in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue color options. Its key specs are a 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie sensor, 4,230mAh battery, and Snapdragon 450 processor.

Oppo Reno 2

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 3,083 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 15,350 off on exchange on the phone.

Oppo A5

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 833 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 9,700 off on exchange on the phone.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

This smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 4,166 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and an extra Rs. 6,000 discount.

Oppo A5s

The smartphone is available at Rs. 8,490 for its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It comes in black, blue, gold, green, and red color options. You can get the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 708 per month.

Oppo A9

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,291 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 13,350 off on exchange on the phone.

Oppo A3s

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 5,900 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 5,990 for 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM options. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 500 per month.

Oppo K1

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 13,990 with 26% off for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It is available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colors. Its key specs are a 16MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 25MP selfie sensor, 3,600 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display.

Oppo F9

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 11,850 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy the device at an EMI beginning from Rs. 1,166 per month.

Oppo F9 Pro

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 11,850 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 14,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option.