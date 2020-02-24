Buying An Oppo Smartphone? Check Out Oppo Fantastic Days Sale Offers

Offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra discounts, EMI plans, exchange offers, and more.

OPPO F11 Pro

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get an extra Rs. 13,000 off. You can buy the handset at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,333 per month.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

It is shipped with a 4065 mAh battery, 48MP triple rear lens, in-display fingerprint sensor, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.

OPPO A3s

The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries an HD+ display which will offer elegant watching view. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option is available from Rs. 7,990.

OPPO A5 2020

Its highlight is the use of qud rear cameras, an 8MP front camera, and 5000mAh battery. The price of the handset starts from Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB RAM/64GB ROM option.

OPPO A9 2020

The smartphone sports a 16MP front camera, 48MP quad rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery. You can get the device from Rs. 15,990 with 15% off. Even other features of the phone are too enticing to go through at such a given price tag.

OPPO Reno2 F

The handset's prime feature is the incorporation of 48MP quad rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display. It is available for sales from Rs. 21,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option.

OPPO A1K

It flaunts a 5MP front camera with which you can capture images of a wider group with great accuracy. Under the sales, you can get the phone from Rs. 7,490 for its base variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

OPPO A5s

The mobile phone is equipped with a massive 4230 mAh battery capacity. It is available for sales from Rs. 8,490 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant.

OPPO F9

The handset is available for sales at Rs. 21,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange. The EMI for the phone starts from Rs. 1,833 per month.

OPPO F9 Pro

It is shipped with a 3500mAh battery, dual rear camera lens, 25MP front camera, and an FHD display. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 17,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. You will get an extra Rs. 8,000 off on the phone.

OPPO K1

The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 3600mAh battery. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option is available from Rs. 19,032.