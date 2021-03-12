Oppo Find X3 Pro Officially Launched: Worthy Upgrade To Oppo Find X2 Pro? Features oi-Vivek

Oppo Find X3 Pro is finally here, the company's latest flagship smartphone with the top-tier hardware and software experience. This is a phone that raised a lot of eyebrows even before the launch, as its design resembled the iPhone 12 Pro, especially from the rear.

So, is the Oppo Find X3 Pro is really a true successor to the Oppo Find X2 Pro? What upgrades does the device bring, and how does it stand against the other flagship smartphones of 2021? Let's find out.

Display: Lot Of Improvements

Though the display of the Oppo Find X3 Pro might look similar to the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the new entry comes with a few additional tricks up its sleeves. The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with QHD+ resolution. Not just that, the display offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate, which can seamlessly switch between 5Hz to 120Hz, depending on the on-screen activity to save battery life.

The display also supports Dolby Vision and has the ability to transform a regular video into an HDR video and double its resolution (upscaling) using the O1 Ultra Vision Engine. For gamers, the Oppo Find X3 Pro offers a feature called O-Sync Display Hyper Response Engine, where the screen gets connected directly to the CPU to reduce input latency.

Processing Power: A New Chipset

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB DDR5x RAM and 256GB storage. The Snapdragon 888 will offer over 15 to 20 percent performance improvement over the Snapdragon 865 that powers the Oppo Find X2 Pro. However, one might not be able to notice this difference when it comes to general day-to-day usage. The Snapdragon 888 is also more efficient when compared to the Snapdragon 865, hence we could expect improved battery life on the Find X3 Pro.

Cameras: A New Approach

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is one of the first smartphones to feature a dual 50MP primary camera setup, a wide-angle lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens. Besides, the device also has a 13MP 5x (hybrid optical zoom) telephoto lens and a 3MP microlens with 60x magnification, another industry-first feature.

Though the camera setup on the Oppo Find X3 Pro looks compelling, I have a mixed feeling about the removal of the periscope zoom lens in favor of a primary ultra-wide angle lens.

Battery: Fast Wired And Wireless Charging

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, which is identical to the Oppo Find X2 Pro. However, the new model now supports 30W fast wireless charging, which is one of the latest additions to the smartphone. The device should be able to last for a complete day without any issue.

Worthy Upgrade?

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has definitely improved in almost every aspect when compared to the Oppo Find X2 Pro. However, I feel, all these changes are very incremental. So, if you already own the Oppo Find X2 Pro, I don't see a reason for upgrading to the Oppo Find X3 Pro, unless, you want a phone with the latest tech.

Best Mobiles in India