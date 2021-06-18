OPPO is leading the smartphone photography with its cutting edge camera technology

OPPO took the ‘Selfie-Experience’ to next level with innovative front camera features

It was in 2012, when OPPO realized that users were crazy about sharing beautiful pictures of themselves with their friends, but there were no cameras on the market that could really do this phenomenon justice. To fill the gap and give users something that was never before seen in the market, OPPO introduced the first-ever ‘Beautify mode' packed inside the camera of OPPO U701 smartphone. It was the world's first handset with built-in beautify mode to allow users to capture flawless selfies with smartphone's front camera. The breakthrough technology become an instant hit among smartphone users and provoked other brands to research and include the same in their products.

That said, beautify mode has now become a standard feature on Android devices; however OPPO is still leading the trend with the latest version-Beautify 4.0, which includes advanced processing algorithms and 7 levels of intelligent beautification, an exclusive feature on OPPO smartphones.

To further enhance the selfie experience, OPPO in 2012 introduced the industry's first 80-degree ‘Golden Angle' field of view on the smartphone's front camera. The feature ensures that users could get the whole group in the picture. And the company didn't just stop there; it also introduced a Selfie Panorama feature for even bigger group shots that makes sure you don't miss on a group member while capturing a selfie. Seems they are now ready to bring us some new tech for a better group selfie this time.

OPPO pushed the limits with first-of-its kind Rotating camera

It was in 2013 when OPPO redefined what a smartphone's rear camera can achieve. The company launched OPPO N1, the world's first smartphone with a 206 degree rotating camera allowing users to capture regular images and selfie shots 13MP resolution. The camera worked on CMOS sensor with a specially-designed Fujitsu IPS imaging chip and a 6-piece lens design, which once again was the first of its kind on a mobile phone. The smartphone also offered dual-mode flash light up the front and back shots. OPPO further improved the design and performance with the launch of OPPO N3 in 2014.

World’s first Ultra HD Camera mode delivering stunning 50MP resolution images

To make sure users also capture the best-in-class pictures from the rear camera, OPPO in 2014 introduced OPPO Find 7. The flagship smartphone offered class-leading camera technology packed inside its 13MP rear snapper. Once again it was the world's first handset to achieve images with 50MP resolution with the help of ‘Ultra HD' mode. Such high resolution images can be easily transformed into giant posters to decorate your home or office interiors or to simply create high quality prints for magazines. The rear camera on OPPO Find 7 featured a six element lens, dedicated ISPs for image processing, a reliable HDR mode, and a bunch of other tricks to forever change the smartphone photography experience.

OPPO made Screen Flash a standard feature in smartphones

With OPPO smartphones, users don't need to worry about light conditions while capturing images. While the company's smartphones comes packed with bright LED flashlights at the rear panel, the company also introduced ‘Screen Flash' technology with OPPO R7 line-up in 2015. The Screen Flash offers selfie snappers a light from the screen to brighten even the darkest areas in selfies that users capture. The innovative feature has been adopted by a number of smartphone makers in the last two years.

OPPO 5x Dual Camera Optical Zoom- the recent breakthrough in mobile camera technology

OPPO's most recent breakthrough in mobile camera technology is ‘5x Dual camera Optical Zoom'. The technology was first showcased in the ‘Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) and is bound to set new benchmarks in the field of smartphone photography. Termed as 5X Precision Optical Zoom, the camera setup comprises of a dual-lens camera setup that features a wide-angle lens paired with a telephoto lens to offer lossless 5X digital zoom.

It is world's first periscope style dual-camera technology that has the setup to divert the incoming light through a prism using a periscope-style structure placed at a 90-degree angle to the rear-facing wide-angle lens. The wide-angle lens also integrates OIS technology. This all-new optical image stabilization solution is said to improve performance by over 40 percent when compared to OPPO's previous camera technologies. This suggests that the pictures taken by the OPPO's 5X dual-lens camera setup will come out to be sharp and free of blur even when a user zoom-in the camera by 5X.

What's next?

OPPO F1 series is another gem in company's selfie-focused smartphones series. The recently launched OPPO F1s packs in a powerful 16MP front camera that simply blows away the competition in terms of sharpness and image quality. Powered by an octa-core processor, the smartphone's 16MP front camera has an f/2.0 aperture that delivers pretty detailed selfies even in non ideal lighting conditions. Besides you also get Beautify 4.0 mode to get rid of any 'blemishes' while capturing selfies.

Having said that, OPPO is once again set to become the world's ‘Selfie Expert' with the company's upcoming launch. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch its latest handset- OPPO F3 Plus that will take selfie technology onto another level with its dual-selfie camera at front. What will OPPO bring us this time? Let's keep an eye on the coming launch event on March 23rd.