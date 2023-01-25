OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Specs, Pricing Compared Features oi -Viraj S Gawde

OPPO K10 and Vivo T1 5G were both launched in India last year. Both devices are budget offerings and fall between the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price brackets. The smartphones are slightly different from each other in terms of specifications and design. Read on to know how the two devices stack in the comparison.

OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Display & Design

Starting with the display, both the OPPO K10 and Vivo T1 5G feature a 6.5-inch LCD screen bearing an FHD+ resolution. The former has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner whereas the latter packs a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch.

In terms of design, the OPPO K10 has a slim profile with a glossy finish beneath the rectangular camera module. The Vivo T1 5G sports a boxy form factor and also a rectangular rear camera island. Both smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Camera

Both the OPPO K10 and Vivo T1 5G come with triple rear cameras. The setup on both devices comprises a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The third unit on the K10 is a 2MP macro shooter whereas, on the T1 5G, it is a portrait snapper. The smartphones pack a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.

OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Performance

Under the hood, the OPPO K10 is equipped with the Snapdragon 680 processor. It is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with both paired with 128GB onboard storage expandable via a microSD card slot. On the other hand, the Vivo T1 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and is available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. All three options have 128GB onboard storage. The device also features a five-layer turbo cooling system for heat dissipation. Both smartphones have virtual RAM expansion technology for a lag-free experience.

OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Battery, Software, and Connectivity

Both the OPPO K10 and Vivo T1 5G are backed by 5,000mAh battery units. The former supports 33W charging whereas the latter maxes out at 18W. Software-wise, both devices run on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the OPPO K10 and Vivo T1 5G include 4G LTE, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, WiFi, and Bluetooth. The latter is also a 5G-compatible device.

OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Conclusion

The OPPO K10 costs Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, respectively. The same variants of the Vivo T1 5G are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990. The base model of the device retails at Rs 15,990. If you are on a tight budget and cannot spend Rs 2,000 extra on the Vivo T1 5G, then the OPPO K10 can be a good choice. However, the Vivo T1 5G is the clear winner here overall. It has a higher refresh rate display, a liquid cooling system, and 5G compatibility.

