OPPO Reno 10x Zoom: Perfect Blend Of Style And Performance Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OPPO Reno 10x Zoom brings a mesmerizing design, best-in-class camera and powerful performance to Indian consumers

OPPO, the relentless innovator has given this world some amazing smartphones since its inception. The smartphone manufacturer recently received countless acclamations for the innovation it has brought to the smartphone arena with Find X and R17 series handsets. The camera and design of OPPO's Find X and R17 series handsets simply set new benchmarks in the market. And while we were thinking what can be better than these brilliant devices, OPPO surprised us again with the company's newest offering- OPPO Reno 10x Zoom.

Packed with flagship specifications, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is a perfect amalgamation of superior performance and mesmerizing design. The new camera design and the top-level hardware configuration make OPPO Reno 10x Zoom a must have. Let's find out why OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is the perfect smartphone for technology and photography enthusiasts.

Thank you for making the #OPPOReno launch event spectacular. Pre-order today and avail unbelievable offers. Know more about the OPPO Reno Series and Further Your Vision: https://t.co/dHt0maZUSl pic.twitter.com/tpLTpcEPnT — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 28, 2019

Mesmerizing design with glass body

I was delighted to see Find X and thought nothing can match or even come close with the premium in-hand feel of the smartphone. Seems OPPO has proven me wrong. The new OPPO Reno 10x Zoom brings forward a streamlined design which is all about symmetry and premium in-hand feel. There's 3D curved glass at both the rear and the front for a smooth touch and ergonomics.

A metal frame binds the glass panels intact. The curved glass delivers stunning visual aesthetics and also ensures a good grip in hands. If you worry about the glass panels, a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 has been added to ensure durability. You needn't to conceal Reno's gorgeous looks by snapping a protective case to its rear. The symmetrical design of the handset is complemented with gorgeous colors. The device comes in two color options- Jet Black and Ocean Green.

OPPO appears to have worked on the design of the device to remove the camera bump and give a smooth feel while holding it. To avoid scratching of the rear cameras, the company has come up with another innovative approach. Well, it has placed an O-dot, positioned beneath the rear camera module. This green dot raises the phone when you place it on a flat surface to keep the scratches at the bay. Though it is a small design element, it takes a lot of efforts to keep the Reno's rear look great sans any scratches. The in-hand feel of OPPO Reno 10x zoom is just brilliant. It feels light, easy on hands and simply gorgeous.

Unique shark-fin rising front camera

One interesting design element that sets the OPPO Reno 10x zoom apart from its counterparts is the presence of a unique yet attractive rising camera mechanism. Well, you read it right! There is a shark-fin rising front camera mechanism, which is triangular and elevates from the top edge of the smartphone. And, how could we not mention the presence of LED flash for the selfie shots at low light? You heard it right. The 16MP front camera is accompanied by LED flash lights to help you capture bright selfies even in low-light.

The selfie camera assembly is blazing fast and takes mere 0.8 seconds to rise up to click a shot. The camera setup has gone under extreme testing to ensure seamless operation. The camera assembly can withstand over 200,000 times of rising up, which is way too much even for selfie enthusiasts.

48MP + 8MP + 13MP triple-lens rear camera setup

Besides the rising shark-fin front camera, OPPO has also integrated a powerful rear camera setup to give photography enthusiasts best-in-class camera performance. The device boasts a 48MP primary sensor aided by an 8MP wide-angles lens. The wide-angle lens captures a stunning a 120° frame to give your images an all-new perspective. OPPO know to bring pioneering technology in their devices brings the world's first periscope telephoto lens. This one of kind technology showcases a 13MP Periscope Telephoto lens to achieve higher, anti-shake accuracy and capture phenomenal pictures. The camera sensors are stacked vertically at the top center of the smartphone and there's a LED flashlight as well.

As the massive primary sensor works on critically acclaimed 48MP sensor, you are bound to get unmatched camera performance on OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. The 48MP sensor has half an inch sensor, an aperture of f/1.7 that can capture more light in unfavorable conditions. The camera of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom sets new standards in the zoom department in its price-point. The camera of the device also has 5x periscope structure. The telephoto lens inside the phone is combined with other lenses to achieve 10x Hybrid Zoom. Three different hybrid focus points are offered to ensure the phone can provide fast precision focus in all scenarios. The 10x hybrid zoom which makes it easy to capture farthest objects without moving from your spot. You can capture distant objects like birds, clouds, mountains in absolute crispness with the new 10x hybrid zoom of OPPO Reno 10x zoom.

The camera also applies AI and has impressive HDR capabilities to make pictures lively. The company has also included the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 to capture the best possible image quality even in low lit conditions. The intelligent AI engine aids in optimizing the image stabilization while capturing long exposure shots. Also, the machine learning algorithms let the device click portrait shots with great focus on the subject. Using the Ultra Night Mode 2.0, faces and backgrounds are processed separately to offer vivid skin-tone coloring for a sharper picture and an optimized skin-tone effect.

The Ultra Night Mode 2.0 ensures that you can click those amazing low light photographs next time you head out for a late night party or a night ride around the town. Of course, OPPO has not compromised videography and the smartphone supports industry-leading 4K video recording at a staggering 60fps. The camera applies OIS+EIS for optimal image stabilization during video recordings and you also get 360 surround sound for lively audio-video output. Also, there is a pool of technologies that improve the overall video and image quality.

You're sure to enjoy immersive multimedia content

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom adorns a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED Panoramic display surrounded by ultra narrow bezels. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the front of this smartphone is completely dominated by the display. Eventually, there is a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.1% with negligible bezels at the sides and top and a relatively thicker chin at the bottom. There is an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. With thin bezels and a full-screen front, we are sure you'll be to enjoy an immersive multimedia experience on the OPPO Reno10x Zoom.

OPPO Reno 10x zoom doesn't compromise on specs

While we got to see that it has exceptional display and camera capabilities and a stunning design, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom also doesn't comprise in terms of other specifications. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, which is currently the most powerful chipset in the market. The CPU is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. The smartphone is backed by a massive 4,065 mAh battery unit which is accompanied by the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging technology.

The HyperBoost 2.0 of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom ensures best-in-class gaming performance. The smartphone is equipped with 'Triple Cooling Control' (Thermal Gel+Graphite+Copper Pipe Cooling tech) that dissipated heat in seconds to maintain an optimal temperature. Heat is evenly dispersed to lower temperature so that you can keep pushing the handset to its limits. Gamers can enjoy continues gaming-sessions on OPPO Reno without worrying about a dip in performance. And, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor touted to be 28.5% faster than its predecessor. Besides, you get hybrid SIM card support, dual 4G VoLTE, latest ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie, and all the other required connectivity features that are needed in today's time.

With OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, the company has raised the bar once again. OPPO Reno is a perfect smartphone for technology enthusiasts. The unmatched camera abilities, best-in-class display equipped with modern in-screen fingerprint scanner, premium design and powerful performance makes it a handset for masses who don't want to compromise on style and technology. The #OPPOReno 10x Zoom 8GB+256GB is available at Rs. 49,990. #OPPOReno 10x Zoom 6GB+128GB (Exclusive Online) is available at Rs. 39,990.

We give the device and OPPO's innovative streak a thumbs up!

The #OPPOReno 10x Zoom 8GB+256GB is available at Rs. 49,990. #OPPOReno 10x Zoom 6GB+128GB(Exclusive Online）is available at Rs. 39,990. #OPPOReno 8GB+128GB is available at Rs. 32,990. Both of them Available from 7th June 2019. — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 28, 2019