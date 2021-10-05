OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Build For OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro: Everything That Demands Attention Features oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus just dropped the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta (1) for its premium OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 handsets. This is a major update from OnePlus and comes right after Google released the Android 12 AOSP build. The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta (1) is the first step towards developing a unified OS for both Oppo and OnePlus devices. The new software skin is designed by keeping three aspects in mind- work, rest, and play.

It promises to bring a better and well-rounded experience that streamlines users' day-to-day work and enhances digital wellbeing. As OnePlus mentions, "The codebase integration with ColorOS, OxygenOS 12 keeps our fast and smooth DNA while delivering a fully upgraded experience on a more stable and power-saving system with solid backend support".

Here's what you will see and experience on your OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with the new OxygenOS 12 Open beta build.

(Please note: -- This is still not the final update but gives a good glimpse of how the software experience is going to change on OnePlus devices.)

Visual Makeover The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta is said to be designed on OnePlus' Burdenless Design philosophy. It promises to enhance ease of use and instills power through resilient design. OnePlus has played around with two design concepts- Light and Space to enhance readability and ease of use. The new software skin emphasizes on light and shadow elements to minimize the unnecessary distractions in the UI for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

The OxygenOS 12 uses the principles of geometric deconstruction to simplify the visuals. The UI will have more straightforward typographies to better deliver the key messages, thus making OxygenOS 12 more inclusive and relatable for users from different cultures and regions. This is indeed a good approach for making the new UI more adaptable across the regions.

The iconography has been updated by improving details to provide a more premium feel. OnePlus has used shadows and has added subtle gradients to better customize visuals for different user scenarios. New Utilities The Shelf screen on OxygenOS 12 offers a wider range of customizations with support for feature cards of different sizes and background images. The step counter card is upgraded into a Health card and can also be connected to OnePlus Watch, giving access to health information like calories count or heart rate.

OnePlus Scout is now a part of the OnePlus Shelf to let you search and access any content on your device, including documents, contacts, music tracks, and web entries.

The new build introduces Private Safe and an upgraded Zen Mode. The user interface of these apps is designed by using light and shadow elements to offer a warmer and better sense of security.

The Note app now gets new formatting tools, a doodle feature and more. New Work-Life Balance Mode The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta brings WLB 2.0, a first in Android phones. The WLB 2.0 allows you to categorize notifications and messages of different apps into two modes. You will have the option to sort these texts by priority. In addition, the work and life modes switch intelligently according to office locations, Wi-Fi networks, or a specific timing you set, to make things easier in the daily routine. Dark Mode One of the biggest changes is the addition of a customizable dark mode with three levels to choose from, giving you more options to adjust your phone to the mode that best fits your reading preferences. We have already started testing the new dark mode and it makes things much easier. Other important changes and utilities include- Toolbox 2.0 for a better gaming experience, Canvas AOD 2.0 and improved Private safe for better protection of your sensitive data. OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Eligible Devices For now, the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta is rolled out for the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro and can be downloaded from the OnePlus' official site. The build will soon be released for other models including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1 and the recently launched Nord CE 5G. Images: OnePlus

