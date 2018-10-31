Paytm Diwali discounts: Get up to 50% off on Motorola smartphones

The giant E-commerce company, Flipkart has come up with its greatest Diwali sale scheme. Under this strategy, you can avail some new launched smartphones with special discounts and other profitable deals. The platform also houses previously launched devices and other wares that too can be obtained with great offers.

The offers provided by Flipkart are plenty more. You can get 10% instant discount with Axis debit/credit cards and EMI transactions, no cost EMI, and better exchange and cashback offers. Other deals that you can avail include 10% instant discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, instant benefits upto Rs. 8,000 and upto 6 TB Jio 4G data(Partner offer by Jio) etc.

The consumers can also get flat 50% Buyback value, and 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty for device and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-Box Accessories including Batteries from the date of purchase. In addition you also get extended warranty of 1 year by Flipkart protect, complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99.

By shopping these devices, you can earn as many as coins. You can then use 50 coins to join the Flipkart Plus program. Members can exchange coins to get additional offers on shopping, food, travel & more.

17% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
19% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
16% off on Motorola Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery
47% off on Motorola Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
23% off on Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
23% off on Moto G5s

Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh battery
13% off on Moto C Plus

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

8MP Rear Camera | 2MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Mediatek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3Ghz Processor
50% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Key Specs

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM |

13.97 cm (5.5 inch) Full HD Display

12MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa Core 2.2GHz Processor